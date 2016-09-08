Eddie Howe brands Arsenal job links as ‘meaningless’

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has discussed what he has described as “meaningless” reports linking him with the Arsenal job.

On Wednesday, Bournemouth manager Howe was mentioned as a strong candidate to replace Arsene Wenger as Gunners manager when the Frenchman leaves the Emirates.

Bournemouth wasted no time in rubbishing the reports, and now Howe has spoken out.

“I am loyal. I love the town and I want to continue that association for as long as possible,” he said.

When pushed further on the Arsenal reports in particular, he added: “It’s meaningless. I don’t want to hear it. I don’t need to hear it. I just want to win games.

WATCH: Eddie Howe faces the media to discuss Gunners speculation

“It’s very hard to predict the future. If you try to then you come unstuck. In football management, you live week to week.

“You turn a blind eye to speculation and anyone that tells me about it I believe it is not meaningful and it doesn’t help me get results for this club.”