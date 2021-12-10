Eddie Howe details Newcastle momentum plan; praises star taking chance

Eddie Howe wants Newcastle United to build on their first Premier League win of the season and named one player who took his opportunity and could help them in that regard.

Newcastle finally got their first league win of the season when they edged Burnley 1-0 on Saturday. The target now is to back it up with further victories as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone.

Howe inherited a tough task when replacing Steve Bruce as head coach. But he feels getting points on the board proves they are now on the right track.

Their next challenge will be a trip to face Leicester City on Sunday. Given the opponents’ situation with a number of Covid-related absences – whereas Howe confirmed Newcastle have none at present – it could be a chance for them to build.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Howe revealed how he plans to build momentum.

“You need to win games to justify everything. Your way of playing, what you do, how you train,” Howe said. “Talking about positives is one thing but having the evidence to back it up is another.

“Everyone was well aware we needed the win, and now we have it. Now we have to try and build on it and we’ve got to try and create some positive momentum.

“The supporters are going to be key to that, home and away. It can really make the difference.”

Joe Rodon has been linked to Newcastle Spurs defender Joe Rodon has been linked to Newcastle

During the win over Burnley, Miguel Almiron started for the first time since Howe took charge.

The attacking midfielder impressed his new boss, who hinted that his energy could be beneficial for Newcastle in the weeks ahead.

“When you give someone an opportunity you want them to take it and I thought Miggy did that,” Howe said.

“His energy is very infectious and I thought his work rate from a defensive perspective was very good. Also he had really good moments going forward.”

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle injury updates

While there are no Covid issues for Newcastle yet, some of their players have been working their way back from other injuries.

However, Howe is optimistic he will be able to call upon a couple of players who may have been doubts.

“A couple of knocks and niggles but nothing too serious,” Howe said.

“Fabian Schar had a rib problem earlier in the week but hopefully he’ll be OK. Ryan Fraser had a very slight hamstring problem but I expect him to be in contention.”

Someone who may be taking a little longer to return is full-back Paul Dummett. Howe is looking forward to working with him, but that won’t be happening just yet.

“He will be an important player. His situation is that he’s back out running with the physio which is a great sign,” Howe said.

“He’s had a couple of setbacks but he’s through that now. I still feel he has a little way to go before he’s available for selection.”

READ MORE: Man Utd deal in double jeopardy with Newcastle preparing mammoth bid