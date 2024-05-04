Eddie Howe ecstatic as free agent prioritises signing with Newcastle over Tottenham, Chelsea for two reasons

Tosin Adarabioyo favours the Magpies over Spurs and the Blues for two reasons

One of the Premier League’s most in-demand free agents is in advanced talks with Newcastle and favours signing with the Magpies over Tottenham and Chelsea for two reasons, per reports.

The chance to sign a proven Premier League performer in the prime of his career is presenting itself to many a top side in England this summer.

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo will see his contract at Craven Cottage expire at season’s end. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Tosin’s time at Fulham is up and he will leave the club this summer.

Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham have all shown interest in the 26-year-old.

Of those five sides, TEAMtalk understands it’s Newcastle and Tottenham who have pushed hardest to sign Tosin.

Indeed, we learned on May 1 that the Magpies are in advanced talks with the 6ft 5in defender’s camp. Spurs, meanwhile, have put an offer on the table.

Romano subsequently revealed Chelsea cannot be ruled out of the equation when reporting on X.

The trusted journalist stated: “Understand Chelsea as well as Newcastle are among clubs informed on conditions of the deal to sign Tosin Adarabioyo as a free agent.”

However, according to a fresh update from the Daily Mail, all the signs point towards Tosin signing with Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Explaining why, two reasons were highlighted that make great reading for Newcastle and their manager.

Tosin favours Newcastle for two reasons

The Mail reported: ‘Adarabioyo is said to be aware of how Newcastle would see his role at St James’ Park and, according to sources, he could be leaning towards a move to the North-East, especially given the prospect of working under a coach like Eddie Howe.’

As stated, Tosin is keen to work with Howe who boasts a well-earned reputation for developing players.

Furthermore, the Mail appeared to suggest Newcastle can guarantee what Spurs and Chelsea cannot – regular starts.

Tottenham’s starting centre-backs are Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven and the pair have struck up a fine partnership despite late-season struggles.

Who Chelsea’s starting centre-backs will be next season is up in the air. But one thing that is for sure at Stamford Bridge is Thiago Silva won’t be in the mix…

Howe’s go-to men at the heart of defence at present are Sven Botman and Fabian Schar. However, Botman sustained an ACL injury in March that means he’ll miss a good chunk of the new campaign and Schar is no spring chicken aged 32.

A move to Newcastle should therefore lend itself to regular starts for Tosin. With talks advanced and the Magpies favoured, it’s looking increasingly likely Newcastle will be the ones to sign the in-demand free agent.

