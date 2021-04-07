Howe plots first Celtic signing as Ancelotti turns back on Everton man

Top Celtic managerial candidate Eddie Howe already has his sights set on his first signing at Parkhead – with Joshua King tipped to join him in Glasgow.

While Celtic are yet to confirm the appointment of Howe, it is believed an agreement is firmly in place. The Scottish giants have been manageless ever since the departure of Neil Lennon in February. The Irishman was axed after a disappointing season that saw Rangers crowned Scottish champions for the first time in a decade.

Howe’s deal is expected to be worth £2m a year to the former Bournemouth boss. Furthermore, he will be given a significant transfer warchest to try and close the gap on Rangers.

With that in mind, the Scottish Sun claims he has already made plans to be reunited with King. The 29-year-old moved to Merseyside from Bournemouth in January, choosing the Toffees over Fulham.

Signing on an initial six-month loan, King has the opportunity to land a long-term deal should he impress.

However, in eight outings for the Toffees so far, King is yet to rediscover the form that saw him targeted by Manchester United.

The Norway attacker was signed initially as cover for Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. But having stepped off the bench eight times, King is yet to earn a start. He’s also yet to score for the Toffees and doesn’t have an assist to his name.

Indeed, having only scored three FA Cup goals for Bournemouth this season prior to his move, King is now without a league goal since July.

As such, having failed to impress Ancelotti, King looks likely to become a free agent again this summer.

Despite failing to catch the eye at Everton, King is unlikely to be short of suitors. The striker has already been linked with Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

However, the Scottish Sun claims a reunion with Howe at Celtic is also looking a strong possibility. King’s best performances came on the south coast under Howe’s management at the Vitality. King reached double figures in two Premier League seasons under Howe’s stewardship and forged a deadly double act with Callum Wilson.

Now Howe wants him to spearhead Celtic’s revival under his management. However, he could have a tough act to follow with the Bhoys likely to lose top scorer Odsonne Edouard this summer.

King names top attributes

For King, however, a move away may well be in his best interests.

Ancelotti has come to rely on Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and James Rodriguez as his attacking axis. That’s left King kicking his heels on the sidelines.

It’s a shame for the player though who certainly promised big things upon his arrival at Goodison Park.

“I am quick and powerful and strong. I’m good at driving with the ball and known in the Premier League for having decent goalscoring statistics,” he said.

“I was thrilled getting my debut and just have to work hard and learn a lot.

“I’m able to play in any of the front three positions and that helps the depth of the squad.

“I think I can improve as a player. I want to help the team in whatever way the manager sees fit.”

