Eddie Howe hails ‘precious moment’ as milestone reached against Saints

Eddie Howe hailed Bournemouth’s first away win over south coast rivals Southampton as a “precious moment” and a fitting opportunity to reflect on the club’s remarkable recent history.

Goals from Nathan Ake, Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson earned the Cherries a historic 3-1 success at St Mary’s.

Bournemouth, who had been deducted 17 points and were struggling in the fourth tier when Howe began his first spell as manager in January 2009, had registered just six draws from their previous 15 trips to their local rivals, losing the other nine.

“At last! It’s a nice feeling. Thankfully next time we come back that won’t be the topic of conversation,” said Howe. “But a really nice moment for our supporters to enjoy and for us all to enjoy together.

“You could feel the emotion from us to them, and them to us. That’s where you have to think back to where times were and understand that this is a precious moment and we very much enjoyed it.

“When you consider how far this club’s come in recent years and how bleak the outlook was at times, to think we would win here in the Premier League, at one stage we would never have thought that was possible. It’s a nice moment just to acknowledge that and now get back to work and try and win again.”

After Ake’s early opener, Cherries forward Joshua King had a goal disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside call, before Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson ensured the visitors would take a two-goal lead into half-time.

James Ward-Prowse’s penalty early in the second period gave Saints hope of a comeback, before England striker Callum Wilson sealed the points in stoppage time with his fourth strike in three games.

Bournemouth’s next game sees them take on Burton Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.