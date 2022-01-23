Eddie Howe prepared to let midfielder leave as Nottingham Forest plot bid

Nottingham Forest are preparing a £2 million bid for Newcastle United man Sean Longstaff.

Longstaff, 24, has previously been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Everton. However, the sacking of Rafa Benitez put that deal in jeopardy. Now, reports suggest Nottingham Forest are plotting a move for the talented midfielder.

According to The Mirror (23/01/22, Pg 72), Forest are keen on recruiting Longstaff while the January window remains open.

Having fallen down the pecking order under Eddie Howe, it is believed the club would be willing to let him leave for a reasonable fee.

Longstaff has featured fifteen times this season in the league, contributing both a goal and an assist in that time.

However, the recent takeover at the Magpies could mean Howe is hoping to upgrade his midfielder options.

Forest currently sit eighth in the Championship, and will be hoping to be inside the play-off spots by the end of the campaign.

And while they already have a number of options in this position, Longstaff would provide experience and depth to the squad.

The club were linked with a move for the maestro last month, however it was suggested this deal would be on a loan basis.

Now, as the window heads into the final week, Forest look set to try secure Longstaff on a permanent basis.

Steve Cooper provides injury update of star man

Steve Cooper confirmed Joe Worrall has damaged his ribs, and is predicted to face six weeks on the sidelines.

Worrall has been a vital member of Forest’s squad this season, playing at the heart of the defensive line.

However, Cooper confirmed the club must now face a spell without the 25-year-old.

Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham, he said: “He’s out for six weeks. He broke his ribs in the Millwall game.

“How he’s played with them broken ribs is remarkable, it’s credit to the lad.

“He will be telling you though, as much as me, we can’t be relying on any individual”.

