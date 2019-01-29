Eddie Howe provides update on future of Chelsea target Ake

Eddie Howe says Bournemouth have “had no contact from any other club” as he dismissed rumours of a potential departure for key defender Nathan Ake.

Centre-back Ake, who cost £20million from Chelsea in 2017, has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

But, ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Maurizio Sarri’s Blues, Cherries manager Howe insists he has no concerns about the future of the Holland international.

“We love working with him, we think he’s got outstanding attributes, he’s getting better and better in his position,” Howe said of Ake.

“The speculation, as it has been all January, has been purely that – as with all our players.

“We’ve had not contact from any other club so it’s business as usual.”

Bournemouth bought central defender Chris Mepham for £12million from Brentford last week, helping to fuel talk of an impending move for Ake.

Wales international Mepham became the third January arrival at the Vitality Stadium after the Cherries signed England internationals Nathaniel Clyne and Dominic Solanke from Liverpool.

Howe, who has been linked with a late move for out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, did not rule out strengthening his squad further before the window closes, while he revealed defender Tyrone Mings could leave on loan.

“We hope the majority of our business is done, if not all of it,” added Howe.

“We are very pleased with the business we have done this window, but there’s one game to go so you can never say with any certainty what’s going to happen.

“I have learnt a long time ago never to give clear-cut answers in this situation because you can then have to act in the last few hours.”

