Howe rues ‘hugely disappointing’ manner of Bournemouth defeat

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has said that the manner in which his side lost to Sheffield United on Sunday was “hugely disappointing”.

Having taken the lead through Callum Wilson’s 13th-minute strike, the Cherries eventually succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, with Billy Sharp’s goal in first-half stoppage time added to by John Lundstram’s late winner.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Howe also conceded that his side needed to defend better following their opening goal.

The manager said: “For the first part of the game we were excellent. Sheffield United made it difficult. The two goals we conceded were hugely disappointing.

“Maybe we lost concentration momentarily and it cost us the match. Generally I thought we did well. We had to battle and scrap but it wasn’t to be.

“In both halves we sat in and were good in our structures. When we get the lead in these types of games we need to defend better.”

Howe also admitted that a loss of momentum led to his side eventually losing at Bramall Lane, saying: “It takes all the polish off. There were a lot of good bits but not enough to get a result today and we needed it away from home.

“It was a tight game, a tough game. You wouldn’t believe we were at the wrong end table early in game. I was disappointed from that moment onwards that we weren’t able to recover after they equalised.

“We had a couple of moments but the second goal was a killer blow.”You are used to these conditions. The pitch played well but we lost momentum as the game went on.”

The result leaves Bournemouth in 16th, two points above the relegation zone, with the Cherries still needing to play Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City before the end of the season.

Howe said: “It’s not a great position to be in from our perspective. We have some big games and we need some big performances.

“It’s tough when you are not producing results you want but its a challenge I relish.”

