Eddie Howe named on three-man shortlist to become next Chelsea boss as Pochettino sack talk intensifies

Eddie Howe has emerged as a contender to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea

Eddie Howe has reportedly emerged as a shock contender to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager should he leave Newcastle United.

Pochettino is under increasing pressure at the moment and reports suggest that the Blues’ results this month could determine his future at the club.

Chelsea currently sit in a very disappointing 11th place in the Premier League table and have won just one of their last five matches.

This has left them with little chance of European qualification this season and members of the club’s board are already planning for life without Pochettino.

The Blues hierarchy have began shortlisting potential replacements for the Argentine coach. Ruben Amorim is one manager the club are admirers of, for example.

It now seems, however, that Chelsea could look at Howe as an option. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that he would be a candidate for the job should he leave Newcastle at the end of the season, which is a possibility.

The Magpies’ chiefs are reportedly considering bringing in a big name to take the reigns at St. James’ Park they’ve failed to build on their success last season.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea’s ‘desire’ is to ‘make things work’ with Pochettino and then reassess the situation in the summer.

However, nothing is ‘set in stone,’ with the Blues facing key games against Newcastle in the league and Leicester City in the FA Cup this month.

Jacobs claims that Howe is a manager ‘that has been looked at by Chelsea,’ along with Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui.

There is also ‘talk’ of a Jose Mourinho return, but ‘several of Chelsea’s hierarchy feel the move could back-fire in the long term.’

Howe would certainly be an interesting appointment. He guided Newcastle to a fourth-place finish and a League Cup final last season, but, as mentioned, his team have struggled this time around.

The Magpies find themselves in eighth-place, although it’s fair to say that the injury issues they’ve faced have definitely affected their form.

Howe is still considered to be one of the best coaches in the Premier League and seems to be getting better with experience.

It remains to be seen whether he will leave Newcastle in the summer, but if he does, he will reportedly be in the conversation for the Chelsea job.

TEAMtalk sources say that the Blues would not be willing to pay a compensation fee to break his contract with Newcastle.

