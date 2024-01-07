Eddie Howe torched over £30m Newcastle interest in Leeds star who would be ‘little more than a bench warmer’

Eddie Howe has been told he would be wasting everyone’s time and money if the Newcastle boss pursues his £30m interest in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville after serious question marks over his qualities were raised.

The Whites have acclimatised relatively well to life back in the Championship following relegation last season, with Daniel Farke’s side currently fourth in the Championship table, though seven points adrift of Ipswich who occupy the second automatic promotion place.

While Leeds do have a strong array of attacking options, they do lack something of a cutting edge away from home, with poor performances in recent defeats at Preston and West Brom costing them dear in the promotion race.

Nonetheless, expectations will be that Leeds will kick on over the second half of the season, with one man, perhaps more than any other – Summerville – carrying those hopes on his shoulders.

The Dutch winger signed for Leeds in a £1.3m move from Feyenoord in the summer of 2020. While he showed flashes of his potential last season, notably scoring the winner in a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield, it’s only since their drop into the second tier that Summerville has really hit the straps.

So far this season, Summerville has 18 goal contributions from 24 appearances. And those 12 goals and six assists have highlighted the player as one of the second tier’s top talents.

So good has been his form that the Netherlands Under-21 winger has attracted admiring glances from both Aston Villa and Brighton, neither of whom are phased by Leeds’ apparent £30m valuation.

However, the strongest interest has come from Newcastle, amid claims Howe is desperate to add the winger to his injury-hit squad.

Newcastle told Summerville is not good enough for Premier League

However, Magpies boss Howe has been advised to avoid pursuing the signing of the 22-year-old, having been told he will never be more than a benchwarmer for Newcastle and that he is not of the quality of player they need to take the club to the next level.

“That’s mad, I think Newcastle should be aiming higher than that,” pundit Frank McAvennie told Football Insider of Newcastle links to Summerville.

“They’re bigger than that now. They’ve fallen away in their recent games.

“They need more quality. Summerville has scored 12 goals and six assists this season.

“But I think with the money that they’ve got, they need to be looking for bigger players than Championship players.

“Would bringing him in help Newcastle challenge Man City and Liverpool? I don’t think so.

“They need world-class quality. They have a threadbare squad and the people that are coming in aren’t good enough.

“Newcastle don’t need another squad player, they need someone to come straight into the starting line-up.”

Newcastle are well blessed for wingers with Harvey Barnes hoping to return soon from the broken foot injury that has sidelined him since September, while Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon can play there, while Joe Willock and Matt Richie also present other options when needed.

We also understand, however, that despite links to three Premier League clubs, Leeds plan to resist all offers for Summerville with the player critical to their promotion hopes.

Summerville, himself, is also settled at Leeds and not looking to leave while the club are embroiled in a push to return to the Premier League and having been made a mainstay of Farke’s side.

