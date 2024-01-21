Eddie Howe verdict on double Newcastle exit revealed after two offers launched for England duo

Newcastle have rejected offers for Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, with Eddie Howe keen to keep hold of the duo until at least the end of the season.

Trippier reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich on Saturday after the German giants made a move to sign the England star on loan, with an obligation to buy included in the deal

This comes amid Newcastle’s concerns with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. It has been claimed that they could be forced to part ways with key players to balance the books.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to take advantage of that situation and wants to bring Trippier to Bayern Munich.

However, as reported by Sky Sports, Newcastle have ‘no interest’ in losing their first-choice right-back.

Trippier’s form has been somewhat inconsistent this season but he remains a vital player for the Magpies.

The 33-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, contributing an impressive eight assists in the process.

It’s clear to see why Tuchel wants to sign Trippier but it seems the Bayern boss will have to look elsewhere for a new full-back.

Newcastle reject Atletico Madrid offer for Wilson

As mentioned, Wilson has also been the subject of an offer this weekend but Howe has decided against letting the striker leave this month.

Sky Sports claim that Atletico Madrid tried to sign Wilson on loan, but this was quickly turned down by Newcastle.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries this season but has still managed to contribute seven Premier League goals.

Atletico are now set to focus their efforts on signing former Everton striker Moise Kean as an alternative to Wilson.

While a January exit is seemingly off the cards for the Newcastle, he could still end up leaving at the end of the season.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the Magpies are considering offering Wilson as part of a part-exhange deal for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in the summer.

Newcastle recently made an approach to sign Solanke, who has netted an impressive 12 league goals this season, but the Cherries will not let him leave mid-season.

The Cherries may be tempted into letting him go if they receive a big offer next summer, though, and reports suggest that Howe is willing to include Wilson to sweeten the deal.

Barring any late twists, though, both Trippier and Wilson look set to remain at St James’ Park until at least the end of the campaign.

