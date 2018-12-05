Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is pleased to see his forwards ‘looking dangerous’ ahead of this weekend’s clash with Liverpool.

Two early goals for Bournemouth, including one for Callum Wilson and one for Ryan Fraser, earned the Cherries a 2-1 win over Huddersfield – their first Premier League win in five games.

Howe said: “Callum’s is a really good finish from a quick ball in from Ryan and then trademark us really for the second goal, an excellent move and finish from Ryan. I was pleased to see our attacking play looking so dangerous early in the game.”

This was Wilson’s eighth goal of the season putting him third in the goalscorers charts. He is now just two goals behind leader Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The manager also extended his praise for Fraser and admitted that the forward’s work often gets overlooked.

“Ryan has been an attacking threat all season for us. He is a dynamic player, his set-piece delivery is very good, I think sometimes that gets lost, a number of goals have come from that. We are pleased with him, pleased with all of the attacking players.”

Bournemouth’s attacking force will need to be in their peak form if they want to keep all three points at the Vitality Stadium. Howe’s side endured two heavy defeats to Liverpool last season losing 3-0 away and 4-0 at home.

What’s more, Liverpool have conceded the least amount of goals this term (5) and are well in the hunt for the Premier League crown.

Howe hopes his men can use their latest win as a confidence booster ahead of this weekend’s clash.

He said: “I think we have to focus very quickly on Liverpool now. It is that sort of month where it is game after game after game and a relentless schedule, so let’s try and use this win to give us confidence to perform well against Liverpool.”

Wagner unlikely to make Huddersfield signings in January

Howe conceded his side had to battle hard as after they went 2-0 up and Huddersfield mounted a recovery.

Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic made three stunning saves in quick succession before Terence Kongolo made a game of it with a header just before the break.

Terriers boss David Wagner was again left to rue missed chances and is calling on his current squad to turn it around, rather than recruit in the winter transfer window.

“I’m not focused on January,” he said. “All of them, not only our strikers, need to use their chances.

“The most important thing in football is to know exactly what you have to do better after the game.

“We have to be better defensively in these situations and we have to be better in using these clear-cut chances.

“Everything in between was great, but that is not for the first time this season.”

