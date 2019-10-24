Leeds United could face a renewed battle to keep loan striker Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal legend Ian Wright was advised to see at close hand the work Lee Johnson is doing at Bristol City.

Gunners legend Wright is something of an advisor to the young Arsenal forward and was instrumental in helping Nketiah join Leeds over the summer ahead of rival interest from the Robins.

That led to Johnson inviting Wright down to Ashton Gate to witness at first hand the work he was doing with the side and the pundit took them up on that offer on Wednesday night as they dug deep to claim a 2-1 win over Charlton and climb to fourth in the Championship.

Speaking before the game to Robins TV, Wright insisted he always wanted to see Johnson and City do well.

“Lee came on the Monday Night Club and we were talking about Eddie Nketiah,” Wright revealed.

“Everyone’s talking about the fact I advised him to go to Leeds but what I said to him was that he’ll score goals at both of those clubs, it depends on the level of pressure you want to put on yourself in respect of having to score those goals.

“In the end he chose Leeds but at the same time, you know what happened with Tammy Abraham and how they create chances here.

“The main reason I came down was because of the atmosphere I’ve heard about, Lee said to me himself that I should come down and sample it, see what it’s about.

“I had to come down so I can now make my judgement off the experience I’ve had down here.

“It’s been really good, outside is really nice and the stadium’s fantastic, it really, really is.

“Speaking to Lee, you can see how good he is, his backroom staff, he was showing me some of the stuff he’s doing in terms of the coaching, it’s all set up for good stuff.

“He’s someone I’ve known through is family for many, many years, so he’s somebody from afar you’re looking to see do well and, to be honest, so far here he’s doing some magnificent things.”

Eddie Nketiah now has five goals for Leeds from a grand total of 222 minutes of action this season.

That’s a notch for every 44.4 minutes of action.

Much has been made about Nketiah’s lack of game time at Elland Road, with the striker’s notch at Preston on Tuesday salvaging a late 1-1 draw and ensuring he now tops Leeds’ goalscorer charts.

Marcelo Bielsa is facing renewed calls to replace favoured frontman Patrick Bamford with Nketiah in Saturday’s clash at Sheffield Wednesday, though the Leeds boss clearly knows his own mind on the matter.

The striker himself has also admitted he wants to see more action at Leeds – hence why Wright’s visit to Bristol City could be of concern for the promotion-chasing Yorkshiremen.

“I am really just trying to do as much as I can,” Nketiah told Sky Sports News after his recent hat-trick for England U21s.

“Obviously, I will never be happy with being on the bench. I want to play. I pride myself on being in the team. I think I am good enough to be in the team.

“All I can do is put in the performances that I do. When I come on [to] try and contribute and I think with the chances I have had, I have done really well.”

The debate has also sparked comment from his Arsenal boss Unai Emery, with the Gunners having the option to recall the striker in January and send him elsewhere if they feel he’s not seeing enough action from his time at Elland Road.

Bielsa will no doubt be quizzed again on the issue when he faces the media ahead of Saturday’s televised trip to Hillsborough.