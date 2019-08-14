Eddie Nketiah makes promise to Leeds as Ian Wright hails striker

Eddie Nketiah has refused to set himself any goals targets, but believes he can thrive on the pressure and expectation at Leeds after making a flying start to life at the Championship club.

The Arsenal striker, who joined Leeds on a season-long loan last week, scored 43 minutes into his debut as the Yorkshire side won 3-0 at Salford in the Carabao Cup.

Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich were also on target in the second half as Leeds finally wore down the impressive League Two newcomers at the Peninsula Stadium, but it was Nketiah who took the plaudits.

“It is nice for my confidence,” said Nketiah. “It was good for me but the more important thing was the team getting the win.

“It was nice to get out there and get into a rhythm and I am sure there will be more to come.”

Nketiah, however, has vowed not to let the expectations weigh him down and insists he can deal with the pressure of playing for United.

“I know the history and tradition of the club. I’m coming from Arsenal, so I’m used to being at a big club, but that bit of pressure and expectation, hopefully I can thrive off it and I can continue to do well, work hard and help the team as best as I can.”

The striker certainly has a fan in Gunners legend Ian Wright who often trumpets Nketiah’s talents on social media.

After hailing the England Under-21 man’s decision to switch to Elland Road last week on Twitter, Wright took to the social media platform again after the striker broke the deadline at Salford.

He tweeted: ‘Yes Eddie!!!!! Off the mark!’

Nketiah was replaced in the latter stages by Patrick Bamford, who has started the season leading the line for Leeds.

It remains to be seen if Marcelo Bielsa stands by Bamford, or opts to hand Arsenal loanee Nketiah his debut when Leeds take to the field at Wigan on Saturday.