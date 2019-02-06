Eden Hazard’s expected transfer to Real Madrid this summer is likely to set the wheels in motion over several other high-profile transfers involving some of Europe’s biggest stars, according to a report on Wednesday.

Hazard has told French television that he has made a decision on his future and that he will make an announcement on Wednesday; multiple reports have claimed the Belgian superstar has decided he wants to sign for long-time suitors Real Madrid this summer.

However, it’s reported that a number of clubs could benefit from the much-anticipated transfer with a huge transfer merry-go-round set to be sparked as a result.

According to The Sun, Chelsea will be cleared to sign loanee Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis and will also be allowed to sign Real Madrid playmaker Isco as an immediate replacement for Hazard and as part of the deal that will take the Belgian to the Bernabeu.

But the transfers don’t stop there, with the paper also reporting that the arrival of Hazard in the Spanish capital will finally signal the end of Gareth Bale’s time with the European champions. The Welshman, it’s claimed, will finally be granted his long-awaited move to Manchester United on the back of Hazard’s arrival.

Bale held “advanced talks” with United this summer and although no deal materialised, it is reported that United were given first refusal when Real decided to move the former Tottenham star on.

With Bale seemingly set for Old Trafford, The Sun reports that United will help finance the move by allowing Marcus Rashford to move to the Bernabeu, where he will link up with Hazard in their attack. That suggestion alone appears unlikely given the player’s return to top form at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and that the club are currently in talks to double his salary to £150,000 a week on the back of his recent goals glut.

The madness doesn’t stop there either…. with Rashford ‘set for a move to the Bernabeu’, Real Madrid will sanction the sale of another big name, with James Rodriguez poised to move to Real Madrid and link-up with his buddy Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the Colombian’s arrival in Turin will only be sanctioned in exchange for Paulo Dybala; the Argentine tipped to move to Real and form the third part of their exciting new attacking triumvirate as a result.

Keeping up..?

And finally, the paper suggests Chelsea’s capture of Isco and summer arrival of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund will also see another departure at Stamford Bridge, with Callum Hudson-Odoi set to be granted his dream £35m switch to Bayern Munich.

Quite whether all of these deals will materialise remains to be seen, but it’s certainly one of the more ambitious transfer stories we’ve seen in recent months.

Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur, meanwhile, confirmed on Twitter that Chelsea are aware of what Hazard wants to do.

He said: “Eden Hazard already knows for a while what he wants. Club know what he wants too.”

The 28-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid, although he has also claimed he could stay at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of his career.

The former Lille star is into the final 18 months of his contract with the Blues and is currently no closer to putting pen to paper on a new deal, despite reports of a £300,000-a-week offer being on the table.

