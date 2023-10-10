Eden Hazard decision confirmed, as former Chelsea icon shares special message to explain retirement

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football after leaving Real Madrid over the summer.

Hazard had been hampered by injuries since his 2019 transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid, where he sadly struggled to live up to expectations because of those issues. As a result, they terminated his contract a year ahead of schedule in the summer.

Various clubs were linked with Hazard on a free transfer, but he has ultimately had to call time on his playing career at the age of just 32.

In a statement on his Instagram account, Hazard wrote: “You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time.

“After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer.

“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world.

“During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates – thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all.

“I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian Selection.

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad.

“Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played.

“Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.

“See you off the field soon my friends.”

It is not yet clear what Hazard’s next venture will be after his playing career.

Eden Hazard’s career

Hazard rose to prominence with Lille, for whom he made 194 appearances and scored 50 goals between 2007 and 2012. He won the league and cup double in France in 2011.

Chelsea bought the Belgian winger in 2012 and were the lucky club to benefit from his prime years. His spell at Stamford Bridge included 352 appearances, 110 goals, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and two Europa Leagues.

Hazard was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on four occasions – the same number of times he was Chelsea’s Player of the Year – and was even named the competition’s Player of the Season outright in 2014-15. In 2018 and 2019, he was consecutively named in the FIFPRO Men’s World 11.

Real Madrid had long admired Hazard and finally got their hands on him in 2019. During his four years there, though, he never managed to feature in more than half of their La Liga games in any given season.

He left Los Blancos after just seven goals in 76 appearances, although he did take home two La Liga winner’s medals and was also part of squads that won the Copa Del Rey, Supercopa De Espana, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup over the years.

At international level, he became Belgium’s fourth most-capped player of all time and second highest goalscorer, with tallies of 126 and 33 respectively. He was part of their squad that finished third at the 2018 World Cup.

