Eden Hazard has categorically ruled out ever signing for Manchester United – even if his schoolboy idol Zinedine Zidane gets the long-term job.

Since Jose Mourinho was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have won seven matches in a row, making the Norwegian the outstanding candidate to take the job on a permanent basis. A report last week claimed Solskjaer was now the club’s No 1 contender to fill the role over the long term.

However, Zidane still remains a popular choice with some contenders, who believe the job he did at Real Madrid, in helping them win three successive Champions Leagues – makes him the outstanding candidate.

And with Hazard’s own future is up in the air, the Belgian himself has been mentioned as a possible target for United, though Real themselves looked primed to sign the forward should he opt to leave Stamford Bridge.

Asked by France Football if he be tempted to move to United should they appoint Zidane, Hazard responded: “I have never heard from (Zinedine) Zidane and if he goes to Manchester United tomorrow, for example, I would not be there.”

Chelsea will apparently demand upwards of £100million to sell Hazard this summer with the winger heavily linked with a move to Spain.

Discussing the possibility of a move to the Bernabeu, Hazard appeared a little more open to the possibility.

“I have won everything in England, apart from the Community Shield, but that doesn’t mean that I’m leaving,” he said.

“I have always said that I wanted to explore something different after England. But there are also things that might make me stay.”

When pushed over whether he wants to leave Chelsea and join Real, Hazard answered: “Would I like to sign for Real Madrid? Why not?

“Real Madrid without Zidane is different, but it is still Real Madrid.”

