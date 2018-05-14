Eden Hazard exit fears prompting Chelsea to take drastic action

Chelsea are reportedly concerned that Eden Hazard will try and force a move to Real Madrid this summer unless they sack boss Antonio Conte.

The Blues endured a disastrous Premier League title defence, finishing fifth in the table and will play in the Europa League next season.

As a result, reports claim that Conte will be axed after only two years at Stamford Bridge as the Blues look to try and get back on track.

It is also said that the relationship between Hazard and Conte became “strained” as the campaign has progressed.

To that end, the Belgian has so far refused to pen a new deal with the club and is reportedly waiting to see which direction they go before doing so – according to the Daily Telegraph.

Conte, however, is said to be standing firm and will not quit the club as he holds out for a £9million pay out if he is axed.

As for Hazard, Chelsea are ready to hand the 27-year-old a new £300,000-a-week deal – but it would appear that one condition has to be met first before that can happen.

