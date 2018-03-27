Hazard responds to claims he doesn’t like where Conte plays him

Eden Hazard insists he is happy to play exactly where Antonio Conte asks after rubbishing claims he had fallen out with his manager at Chelsea.

There were suggestions earlier this month that Hazard had criticised the Italian’s tactics following their 1-0 defeat at Manchester City in which the Belgian was asked to play as a false No 9.

And Chelsea’s defensive formation on the day meant Hazard rarely got into the match, leading to claims of a falling out.

Hazard, however, currently away on international duty with Belgium, insists he is happy to play wherever Conte asks.

“I just want to be on the pitch,” Hazard told Sky Sports News. “Number 9, 10, I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem. I just want to be on the pitch and try to give everything like I do every time.

“I’m happy with Chelsea,” he added. “I am just thinking about the end of the season and the World Cup. I have got two years left on my contract so I am just happy.”

Hazard looks set to feature in Belgium’s latest friendly against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night and, looking ahead to the World Cup, the player hopes the Devils can improve on their quarter-finals place at the 2014 tournament.

“Four years ago was the first World Cup for almost all of the players in the national team,” he said. “Now we have the experience four years later so we know what to do to be ready.

“We have one target which is to go to the final and then we will see what happens.”

