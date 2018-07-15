Hazard makes the future admission all Chelsea fans dreaded

Eden Hazard has admitted for the first time he could be ready to leave Chelsea after his World Cup exploits with Belgium.

Hazard sealed Belgium’s 2-0 victory against England in the third-place play-off in St Petersburg by scoring a late goal after Thomas Meunier had given them an early lead.

The Chelsea forward then hinted at a possible move to Real Madrid, with whom he has been linked since the end of the season, telling Belgian newspaper HLN: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup.

“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”

Barcelona have also been touted as a potential destination for the former Lille star, with the Blues reported to have slapped a €130million fee on the talented star’s head.

Hazard, 27, who has two years to run on his Chelsea deal, has made no secret of his “dream” of pulling on the white jersey of Real Madrid, even without his boyhood idol Zinedine Zidane in charge.

“Does Real make me dream less without Zidane? Zidane is someone special, it’s true, but I think Real is everyone’s dream,” he told beIN SPORTS.

“Zidane or no Zidane, the white jersey is special but the blue jersey [of Chelsea] suits me well so it does not bother me if I stay.

“For now, it’s the World Cup. As I have said at least 100 times, I am at Chelsea and for the moment nobody has made me an offer.”

Chelsea’s summer business, meanwhile, is underway following the big-money capture of Jorginho from Napoli.

