Eden Hazard has emphatically denied claims he wants to return to Chelsea this summer by insisting he is more determined than ever to prove himself at Real Madrid.

Hazard has struggled in LaLiga since his £100m+ switch in the summer of 2019. Things have not worked out for the 30-year-old with injuries and a loss of form limiting him to just 21 starts in two seasons. Hazard was part of the Madrid side that lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final recently. And he angered one half of the Spanish capital when he was seen laughing with former team-mate Kurt Zouma on the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

That has led to speculation he wants to quit Los Blancos this summer. And he reportedly has his heart set on a return to Chelsea, where he notched 110 goals and 92 assists.

However, the winger was denied those claims, having been asked directly about a possible Chelsea return.

“I still have a three-year contract with Real Madrid, so going back to England is out of the question,” Hazard said.

“Everyone knows that my first two years were not good. First I want to prove myself at Real Madrid. I will do everything to do that.

“I certainly don’t see myself leaving Madrid, given the contract situation.

“For myself, I know myself and I know when I’m in shape. If that’s the case, I can give it my all for Real next season. That’s my plan.”

Asked if he will be fit for Belgium at the European Championships this summer, Hazard had another firm response.

“I’m fine, I train well and I can do it for another two weeks. I hope to be ready for the first match in Russia.

May 31 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea to reunite with former Belgian forward, Spurs plan Italian job and Atletico star wants out. Chelsea's plans to reunite with former forward, Tottenham Hotspur set for a double raid from Italy and Atletico midfielder wants out, all in today's transfer chatter.

“Practice matches will do me good, it’s always good to be here with the group. It will be a great tournament to prepare for. I hope everyone is fit, including me. It will do me good to play some games to start well.

“I still have some pain in my thigh and I see what we are doing with the medical team and the manager.

“I couldn’t play the last game with Real Madrid so I had a week off and now it’s time to see if I have to train alone first or no.”

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Hazard on Chelsea winning Champions League

While at Chelsea, Hazard won the Premier League and Europa League twice. He also enjoyed success in the FA Cup and League Cup.

However, he arrived at the club after they won the Champions League and won it again after he departed.

Asked if he celebrated their 1-0 win over Man City in Porto, Hazard offered an firm response.

“Of course not, I’m a Real Madrid player so I am not happy,” said Hazard.

“I am just happy for a couple of friends in the team, but I hope next season it’s for Real Madrid.”

READ MORE: Tottenham managerial candidate slams Chelsea star – ‘he’s hiding something’