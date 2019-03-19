Eden Hazard sets timeline on swapping Chelsea for Real Madrid

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that he knows when he will begin to consider his future at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Hazard and reportedly had a bid for the playmaker rejected by Chelsea this week.

Despite stating that their star man is not for sale, it is reported that the Blues will accept offers in excess of £85m for the Belgian.

The 28-year-old has so far refused to extend his current contract at Stamford Bridge, a deal that expires in June next year.

That situation leaves Chelsea with a difficult decision, with the report in the Daily Star claiming that the west London club believe a sale may be the only viable economic option open.

Hazard, however, has stated that he is not thinking of moving on just yet – with his focus currently on winning the Europa League with Chelsea.

“I’m not working on that right now,” Hazard told VTM News from Belgium’s training camp on Tuesday, when asked about a move to Real Madrid.

“I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the Europa League.

“This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we’ll see.”

Zinedine Zidane’s return as Real Madrid manager has also increased the likelihood of Hazard’s dream move to the Spanish capital.

He has spoken in the past about his great admiration for the Frenchman and Real as a club, with the appreciation clearly – given what Zidane said about Hazard back in 2015.

“After Messi and Ronaldo, Hazard is my favourite player,” he said. “It is spectacular to see him play.

“Do I see him going to Real Madrid? I love the player, that’s all I will say.”

