Eden Hazard used as example as Mourinho is criticised over Lukaku

Jose Mourinho’s failure to get the best out of Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United is in stark contrast to how Maurizio Sarri has managed Eden Hazard at Chelsea, according to pundit Tony Cascarino.

Hazard has flourished under the guidance of new Blues boss Sarri this season and is in arguably the best form of his career, having already scored seven times in the Premier League this season.

Contrast that to Lukaku, who is currently struggling under one of the worst goal droughts of his career, having only struck three times all season. And with the striker now seemingly out of favour under Mourinho, Cascarino believes the form of the two Belgians only serves to show how the United manager has mismanaged his centre forward.

When asked for his thoughts about the schedules of modern-day footballers, Cascarino wrote in his column for The Times: “I watched Belgium play Brazil in the quarter-finals and it was clear that Romelu [Lukaku] and Eden [Hazard] were giving their absolute all.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen Hazard work so hard in a game.

“Fast-forward to the start of the season and he was eased into the Chelsea line-up by Maurizio Sarri, playing 14 minutes in their first game against Huddersfield Town and then 29 minutes against Arsenal.

“Sarri realised that Hazard needed a rest so he took him out of the firing line.

“The same cannot be said for Jose [Mourinho’s] management of Lukaku.

“The striker came on as a substitute in their opening match against Leicester City but then played every minute of their next 12 matches, despite his form wavering and him looking short of fitness.

“When people look at football and say that players don’t train enough compared with other sports, it drives me crazy.

“Modern-day players do everything they can to be as fit as possible and, because they work so hard during the week and in matches, injuries become inevitable.

“Someone has to step in and protect players when they are with their clubs, the manager or the medical team.

“It is no surprise that the three unbeaten teams this season are ones at which the managers are juggling their squads.

“Sarri has used Hazard wisely, Pep Guardiola has rotated his Manchester City midfield to keep them fresh and, at Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum have been outstanding.”

Lukaku could return to action this weekend when Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, though the striker is one of six injury doubts United have in the build-up to the match.

