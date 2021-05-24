Eden Hazard is actively looking for a way out at Real Madrid this summer and a return to Chelsea is his preference, according to Spanish TV.

Hazard has struggled in LaLiga since his £130m switch in the summer of 2019. Things have not worked out for the 30-year-old with injuries and a loss of form limiting him to just 21 starts in two seasons. Hazard was part of the Madrid side that lost to Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final recently. And he angered one half of the Spanish capital when he was seen laughing with former team-mate Kurt Zouma on the final whistle at Stamford Bridge.

That led to Zidane defending Hazard and an apology from the Belgian to the Real squad.

Earlier this month, Zidane said: “Eden has apologised and he did it well. It was not his intention to hurt anyone, that is the most important thing.”

“He knows what he has to do on the pitch and he’s going to do it. We spoke the other day, after the match, but to say that. He was apologising for his reaction – to me, to the club, to the players – and that’s it.

“All the players have their hearts in the club but for now it hasn’t been possible to see the Eden Hazard we want to see.

“But I believe he is going to get there. It’s a difficult moment with everything that’s happened but he has a contract and what he wants is to succeed here.”

May 24 Transfer Chatter: Griezmann to Liverpool and James to leave Man Utd Liverpool are being linked with a £43m move for Antoine Griezmann, while Man Utd look set to part ways with David James.

However, according to Spanish station El Chiringuito de Jugones (via Metro), Hazard is keen on leaving Madrid. And he has his heart set on a return to Chelsea, where he notched 110 goals and 92 assists, winning the Premier League and Europa League twice, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup.

Hazard was a star at Chelsea in his seven seasons with pundit Jamie Carragher often referring to him as the best player in the Premier League.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

£50m Hazard price tag

Whether or not Zidane will oversee Real’s pre-season recruitment is unclear after a season without a trophy.

Real though are looking at striking options with both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe linked. Although Mbappe has hinted he could extend his stay with PSG.

Los Blancos will need to sell players to get anywhere near a Galactico signing this summer and Hazard may well be one of those to be sold. Gareth Bale, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic are also likely to make way this summer.

The report claims they Real willing to accept offers in the region of €50m (£43.4m) for Hazard.

Whether Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel fancies Hazard remains to be seen. But he is looking for a forward with the futures of Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud likely to be away from west London.

READ MORE: Tuchel makes ‘lucky’ admission; addresses change in Chelsea confidence