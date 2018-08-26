Eden Hazard’s father reveals why Real Madrid move may not happen

Eden Hazard’s father has lifted the lid on why the Chelsea playmaker has not completed a big-money move to Real Madrid this summer.

The Belgian has been linked with a switch to La Liga throughout the summer but now looks certain to remain at Stamford Bridge, with a lucrative new deal also on the cards.

After the World Cup, the 27-year-old admitted that he was looking for a new adventure: “After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup.

“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want me to go. You know my preferred destination.

“Unfortunately, there’s no Champions League this year, of course, we always want to play in that competition. I just want to play the games. We’ll see what happens.”

However, Hazard’s father, Thierry, has hinted that Zinedine Zidane’s exit at the Bernabeu could have played a huge part in his son’s decision not to move to Spain.

Talking to Belgian newspaper Hiet Niewuwsblad (via The Sun), he said: “It could have been a different story if Zidane had continued as Real Madrid coach. But he had his reasons to leave.

However, Hazard senior also revealed that he can’t say for certain that a move will not eventually happen.

He added: “I can’t say what happened. Maybe Real Madrid have a policy to give chances to youngsters.

“Eden has another year on his contract next summer, and it’s possible that he’ll still end up at Real.”

