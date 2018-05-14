Ederson makes Man City vow after signing bumper new deal

Ederson has committed himself to Manchester City for the next seven years, the Premier League champions have announced.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, who joined City on a six-year deal last summer, has signed a two-year extension at the Etihad Stadium to take his contract to 2025.

The 24-year-old has made a big impression since his £35million arrival from Benfica, featuring in all but the last two games of their triumphant Premier League campaign.

Ederson said: “I’m delighted to sign my new contract.

“It means that the club is happy with my work, they trust me, and I hope to meet their expectations on the pitch and bring a lot of joy to the fans.”

