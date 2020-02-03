Edinson Cavani’s agent has told suitors Manchester United or Chelsea that no amount of money will convince his client to move to the Premier League this summer and that the striker has his heart set on a move to Atletico Madrid.

The prolific Uruguayan had been tipped to depart Pars Saint-Germain in the winter window after being unseated in the club’s front three by loan signing Mauro Icardi.

Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid initially appeared the most likely to land the 32-year-old, but were unable to muster the financial clout to pull off the deal after failing to offload Frenchman Thomas Lemar.

That left the door ajar for the Red Devils, who have cast their net far and wide in their quest to bring in striking reinforcements.

And while United did manage to bring in Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan, they are being tipped to come back in for United in the summer and present him with massive terms over a two-year contract to persuade him to move to Old Trafford.

However, the player’s agent suggests that, despite the vast sums of money on offer at United or fellow suitors Chelsea, the striker’s preference remains a move to Atleti, despite the likelihood of having to take a significant pay cut to move to the Spanish capital.

“Cavani was willing to receive less than with PSG,” said the 32-year-old’s brother and agent Walter Guglielmone.

“Atletico could not cover the total economic cost of the operation and PSG did not want to lower the amounts he was asking for. Atletico Madrid did not close the agreement.

“Do you think that Edi did not play for almost a month at PSG so that I could drop the operation for a commission and that Edi did not fulfill his dream of going to Atletico Madrid?

“If it were for money, Edi would have gone to England, Manchester or Chelsea.”

With Cavani now seeing out the season in the French capital, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has addressed talk surrounding the Uruguayan’s future.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the Uruguayan’s situation, PSG boss Tuchel joked (via the Daily Mail): “There are worse situations in life than staying at PSG.

“I think he will feel good. He must regain the confidence and the rhythm.

“Edi is here, he’s a great player. We won’t change this group and that’s good.”