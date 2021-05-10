Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has decided to stay with the club and signed a contract extension, according to a reliable source.

The veteran striker, who took his goal tally to nine Premier League goals on Sunday, has apparently decided that he will extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The Sun claimed United offered Cavani a £2.5million rise to try and tempt him into staying for another year.

The 34-year-old striker currently earns £200,000-a-week at Old Trafford. However, he has yet to officially reveal what his plans are for next season. Indeed, there have been strong rumours that he could return to his native South America to finish his career.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already held a couple of conversations with the Uruguay striker about staying.

And the Red Devils had not given up on keeping him. Indeed, they plan to offer him an extra £50,000 a week for another year’s service.

And that appears to have done the trick because transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano says “the agreement has been completed”.

Edinson Cavani has signed his contract extension with Manchester United, here we go! 🚨🇺🇾 #MUFC The agreement has been completed, Cavani has accepted to stay after Man Utd board and Solskjaer were pushing to keep him. Confirmed and done deal. 🔴 #ManUtd #Cavani — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2021

Solskjaer had made it clear he was desperate to keep Cavani. And after watching the forward come off the bench at Villa Park to help United to a 3-1 win, he hinted the forward was staying.

After complimenting Cavani’s movement and desire after the veteran again popped up with a crucial goal, Solskjaer said: “We’re getting to learn Edinson. Hopefully, we can use him more next season.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer confirmed that Harry Maguire twisted his ankle in Sunday’s win over Aston Villa.

The Red Devils captain had to go off after 78 minutes, following a challenge with Anwar El Ghazi. Indeed, the injury dampened United’s afternoon, in which they came from behind to win 3-1. Bertrand Traore gave the hosts the lead, but Bruno Fernandes’ penalty led a second-half resurgence.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Maguire injury blow

Maguire has proved a rock-solid figure for United and his early departure forced him to miss his first Premier League minutes since moving to Old Trafford.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Solskjaer admitted that he faces a nervous wait to discover the extent of the centre-back’s problems.

“The boy [El Ghazi] landed on top of him and he twisted his ankle,” the manager said (via The Guardian).

“Harry has been excellent and it’s almost unheard of, the minutes he’s played without missing him.

“We’ve a [Europa League] final to look forward to and hopefully it will be with Harry; it might be a few weeks, it might be a couple of days, we don’t know.

“Hopefully it won’t be too bad, but I’m not a doctor, and we’ve got to scan him on Monday.

“He may be available on Thursday [against Liverpool], but I don’t know, it might be longer. I’ll tell you more on Thursday.”

READ MORE: Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to sign duo before he commits to new deal