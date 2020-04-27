Manchester United have been strongly linked with a move to sign Edinson Cavani once again – but reports in France have indicated the Uruguayan striker could yet come to a surprise decision on his future.

Cavani has a matter of months left on his deal with Paris Saint-Germain, although those terms are to be extended to allow him to finish the season once the action resumes.

The Uruguayan had been expected to move on when he becomes a free agent and his mother, Berta Gomez, has confirmed that there are “many clubs” looking to secure his son’s services, and amid claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are strongly emerging as contenders to sign him.

However, she also told Ovacion Digital that Cavani would prefer to move to Spain.

“Fortunately today, there are many clubs interested in signing Cavani,” she said. “He still does not know where he will play, he has three months left in Paris

“We have to think carefully. At the moment, he has no intention of returning to Uruguay, he is planning to continue in Europe and would like to go to Spain.”

Reports over the weekend claimed Cavani is once again emerging as a strong transfer option for United, who, it was claimed, may have to be more frugal with their transfer expenditure this summer and could therefore make the free agent a priority option.

Indeed, one report claimed that Cavani rejected a sizeable offer to move to Old Trafford but could yet be persuaded to sign.

However, L’Equipe have claimed that Cavani – currently back at home in Uruguay – has yet to decide on his next destination and also claim the striker is actually leaning towards signing a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

They claim, with their finances hit, PSG are now looking to renew the 33-year-old’s terms, as opposed to forking out the expected €70m fee needed to sign loanee Mauro Icardi.

Cavani had seen his first-team duties restricted so far this season after Icardi’s arrival, but the Argentine’s return to Italy could yet change his mind and persuade the veteran Uruguayan into a U-turn over his plan to move elsewhere.

