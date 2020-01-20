Cavani uses fresh tactic to force through move to Man Utd, Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel has opened the door to Edinson Cavani leaving PSG, with the player also believed to have handed in a transfer request.

Manchester United are said to have been offered the chance to sign the Uruguay international this month, with Cavani starting just four matches in France’s top flight this season.

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have also reportedly made approaches for the 32-year-old and it would appear that a move will happen if Tuchel’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Asked about the striker’s future after PSG’s 1-0 win over Lorient, Tuchel said: “I am not sure that Edinson Cavani will be here in February.”

At this stage it would appear that Atletico are at the front of the queue for Cavani, who has expressed his desire to leave the French capital and is said to have handed in a transfer request to try and force a move.

Indeed, PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed the interest from Diego Simeone’s men: “Edinson Cavani? He asked to leave, we are studying the situation. We had a proposal from Atletico Madrid, we did not accept it. I don’t know how it will end.”

A short-term loan could make sense for United, with Solskjaer desperate to find a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who is set to miss the next two or three months after suffering a double stress fracture in his back.

“Well we’ve had many, many injuries on big players for us this season,’ Solskjaer said after the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. “We’ve had now Marcus, Anthony’s been out for months, Paul’s been out for more than half the season, Scott’s been out for months.

“So it’s just an unfortunate situation that we’re in. It might be because the window is open that we look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer.”

When asked if United desperately need a striker now, the Norwegian added: “Desperately? Not desperately. Of course we’re looking at numbers as well, because we’ve had many injuries.

“So if the right one is there and it will fit for us, we can buy. If there’s loans available it might be possible. But I’ve got players here as well that are chomping at the bit.”

Spurs also remain in the hunt as they look for a replacement for Harry Kane, who looks likely to be on the sidelines for the remainder of the season with a serious hamstring injury.

Jose Mourinho’s men missed a number of chances in their goalless draw with Watford at the weekend and have not scored in their last three Premier League outings.