Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba has insisted that he has no concrete links with a transfer to Chelsea, after recent reports.

The 22-year-old has proved an in-demand figure in the early parts of the transfer window. Firstly, Arsenal had the strongest links with his services. Reports claimed that the Gunners were ahead of ‘several’ other clubs in the race to sign him. However, such claims have faded as Arsenal focus on a transfer for Ben White.

Still, Tapsoba has maintained links with the Premier League. More recently, Chelsea and Manchester United have had links with the Burkina Faso international.

Furthermore, reports have claimed that the duo have made contact.

Speaking to Burkina Info (via Twitter), the player spoke out about his future, giving Chelsea a mention.

He said: “With Chelsea, for the moment, there is nothing concrete, nothing official.

“What I can say is that I will start my season with Bayer Leverkusen.

“We keep our fingers crossed for God to guide us to the right path.”

Back in March, Leverkusen director of sport Simon Rolfes warned: “I am not surprised that Eddy’s quality arouses interest. But the player is not for sale.”

He then added that it would take an “immoral” offer, similar to the £70million-plus they received from Chelsea for Kai Havertz, for them to consider a sale.

Tapsoba has enjoyed a fantastic rise since moving to Europe from Africa in the summer of 2017.

He joined Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes in July 2019, before moving to Leverkusen. Since then, he has racked up 45 Bundesliga appearances.

In fact, he missed only three German top-flight games last term.

