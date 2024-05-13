Edu associate instructs Arsenal to move for remarkable Man City star, stunning Man Utd in process

Arsenal have been instructed to consider the signing of Yan Couto

Arsenal chief scout Paulo Xavier has reportedly instructed Mikel Arteta to ‘seriously consider’ the signing of Manchester City man Yan Couto.

This season and the last have been huge steps in the right direction for the Gunners. So much so that they now look as if they’ll be bona fide challengers for the title in each campaign.

Last season, they slipped from top spot – which they’d held for most of the campaign – to second amid a late Manchester City charge.

They’re currently top, one point above City, but their title rivals have a game in hand which could change the complexion of the title race yet again.

Whether they win the title this season or not, Arsenal will want to continue making improvements, which was something they did well last summer, with the signings of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya all helping matters.

And as per a report, one of the improvements to the side could see a player taken from City.

According to FootballTransfers, Arsenal scout Xavier has told Arteta to ‘consider’ the signing of a remarkably talented City player.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Arsenal told to go after Couto

That man is right-back Couto, who has been on the books at the Etihad since 2020, when he moved from Coritiba.

While he has never actually played a game for the Citizens, Couto has shown himself to be a very impressive talent at the top level.

The 21-year-old right-back has scored three goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions for La Liga side Girona this season – a club who were vying for the title at one point.

Arsenal are said to want cover at right-back, and Xavier – who was formerly a Real Madrid scout and is now a close associate of Edu – clearly feels Couto would provide that.

It’s believed his situation at City, having not played for them, could see Arteta heed the advice of the scout and go after the young star.

If that happens, Couto would be the third player to swap the Etihad for the Emirates during Arteta’s reign, after Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Gunners could stun Man Utd for Couto

If Arsenal get Couto, they’d not only be depriving City of a top talent, but Man Utd could also be worse off because of it.

Of course, they’d not be losing a player, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is said to have identified the right-back as a good option for the Red Devils. That means United would fail yo get a player they clearly like.

That report suggests there is also interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, so Arsenal could upset some big sides if they land Couto.

READ MORE: Four glaring areas Arsenal must upgrade to get on Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s level