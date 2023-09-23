Edu barges Moyes aside as Arsenal prepare revised €40m bid for talented West Ham target

Arsenal are putting the groundwork in early with Edu seemingly determined to beat West Ham to the signing of talented Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande in January.

The Gunners have altered their transfer strategy under Mikel Arteta and Edu by choosing to invest in talented young stars who will guarantee Arsenal a return for their investment in years to come. And with Jorginho a rare exception to that rule, Edu and Arteta have sought about bringing in some of the game’s elite young stars at Emirates.

Now the Gunners have a January arrival already in their sights in the form of Ivorian talent Diomande.

According to Portuguese daily Record, the Gunners have already seen a €35m offer for the 19-year-old centre-half rejected. The teenager only moved to the Portugal in January of last year, signing for a fee of just €7.5m from Danish side Midtjylland.

However, in his short time at Sporting, Diomande has made a sizeable impact, earning several rave reviews, appearing in the Europa League and winning a senior international cap for his country too.

As a result, the Gunners have already made clear their wish to bring the teenager to Arsenal in 2024 – possibly as soon as January.

To that end, Record claims Arsenal have already had a €35m (£30.5m) bid for Diomande already knocked back.

Now with other suitors, including West Ham also taking notice of his talents and following his progress closely, Arsenal are ready to make an improved offer for his services.

And per reports, the Gunners are ready to raise their initial offert to €40m (£34.9m) in an effort to get an agreement tied up.

Arsenal determined to sign West Ham target Diomande

Sporting, for their part, are in no hurry to sell.

The teenager currently has an €80m release clause in his deal and while there are no suggestions his fee could fetch that much right now, he could one day develop into an asset valued in that fee.

Indeed, Sporting are already looking to offer the central defender a new and improved deal as a reward for his progress and to ward off Arsenal’s attentions.

His current arrangement ties him to the club until summer 2027, with the Portuguese giants hoping to extend that by a further year.

The Gunners, however, are unlikely to give up easily and could yet raise their offer further. Perhaps significantly, they could allow the player to continue his footballing education at Sporting in a loan basis, before bringing him to Emirates Stadium at a future date.

Much like they did with William Saliba – a player whom is now a hugely-important figure under Arteta but one who had multiple loan spells before making his mark at Arsenal – the Gunners could look to develop Diomande in a similar way if they can get a deal done first.

To that end, the reports claim Edu is determined to bring the player to Arsenal with a firm offer expected to arrive at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in the winter window.

