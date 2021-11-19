Edu intervention jolts Arsenal transfer they’re ‘desperate’ to complete

The progress that has been made over an Arsenal transfer they’re intent on pushing over the line has been detailed, though a familiar issue must first be overcome, claims a report.

The Gunners’ approach to the last window already looks to have paid dividends. Six first-teamers were drafted in and all have contributed to Arsenal’s 10-match unbeaten run. Further good news for the Gunners was forthcoming on Thursday.

The Daily Express revealed Arsenal’s new transfer strategy will see them target ‘one or two major signings’ each window.

Key to that approach will be the targeting of elite players with release clauses in their contracts. But to make room for those types of deals, players from their current squad must first be shed.

One star who is nearing the end of his Arsenal career is Mohamed Elneny. The Egyptian is in the final year of his contract and was heavily linked with a move to Turkey in the summer.

Now, Sport Witness (citing Turkish outlet Vatan), insist Elneny’s potential switch to Galatasaray is very much on.

They state Galatasaray are ‘keen’ to land Elneny and claim Arsenal chief Edu has intervened to make it happen. It’s noted Edu has ‘negotiated with Elneny’s agent’ with a view to allowing him to leave for free in January.

Vatan acknowledge that claim and insist Galatasaray have ‘stepped up’ their pursuit as a result.

Arsenal and Leeds target Noa Lang wants to leave Club Brugge Club Brugge winger Noa Lang reportedly wants to leave the club in a boost for Arsenal and Leeds, with more updates on Eddie Nketiah and Donny van de Beek.

However, the issue of Elneny’s wages is predictably placing an obstacle in the deal’s path. The 28-year-old is reportedly seeking ‘€3m-per-year’ from the Turkish side. That figure makes a deal ‘impossible’ for Galatasaray.

Work, therefore, must still be done at the negotiating table – even if Arsenal are prepared to forego a transfer fee and allow him to leave for nothing.

Who’s number one? Counting down the top five saves of the season by Premier League keepers

Arteta provides telling Lacazette update; Elneny future addressed

Meanwhile, Arteta was very clear with his messages over the futures of an Arsenal pair who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Addressing the media in view of Arsenal’s return to action against Liverpool, Arteta was asked about Alexandre Lacazette’s situation. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract in north London and looks on course to leave.

But the manager was insistent that the Frenchman will not be under discussion until the season ends. That would suggest a cut-price January sale iso out of the question.

He said: “I don’t know there is so much stuff. What I can say is I’m really happy with what Laca is doing. We’re not going to be talking about any of that until the end of the season.”

Elneny is in the same contract situation. Of the Egyptian, Arteta added: “Again I cannot go into that.

“I’m really happy with Mo. I will not be discussing the individual fates of the players as it’s not the time to do so.”

PREDICTIONS: Liverpool too good for Arsenal; Solskjaer respite at Watford; Tottenham v Leeds humdinger