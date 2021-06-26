Edu takes key step towards huge striker deal as Arsenal make big gesture

Arsenal have emerged as the new favourites to sign Sweden sensation Alexander Isak, amid claims the Gunners are the only club who have so far shown willing to meet his buyout clause.

The Real Sociedad marksman has turned heads at Euro 2020 with his standout group stage performances. After giving Spain a fright in the opener, he won UEFA’s Star of the Match award against Slovakia. Furthermore, he helped Sweden secure top spot in Group E on Wednesday, his country beating Poland 3-2. He looks a real handful in attack and one of those that defenders hate facing.

Before then, though, his form in La Liga had attracted attention from across Europe.

Liverpool and Chelsea are the Premier League teams to have had transfer links with Isak. Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, are reportedly considering waiving their buy-back clause to allow him to sign a new Sociedad deal.

Reports in Spain this week also suggest Real Madrid have joined the hunt for Isak. Isak is represented by the Universal Sport Group agency, which also works with Luka Modric. And AS states that Real have already established contact over a deal.

However, his €70m exit clause is proving problematic for Los Blancos – and that’s where Arsenal come in.

As per AS, the Gunners technical director Edu has also contacted Sociedad about a prospective deal.

Unlike Real though, Arsenal have expressed their willingness to pay his £60m exit clause. And, as per the article, they are currently the only side who say they are willing to do so.

As such, that makes the Gunners the current favourites to land the striker.

That deal would place Isak as Arsenal’s second most costly signing of all time behind Nicolas Pepe.

It could also come as something of a transfer surprise given Arsenal don’t have huge funds at their disposal this summer.

However, Edu and Co believes Isak is a signing that Arsenal cannot afford to pass up. They see his signing as one that can help push the Gunners higher up the table next season.

Isak netted 17 La Liga goals last season, scooping the division’s Young Player of the Season award to boot.

Lukaku gives glowing Isak verdict

Sweden’s progression from Group E means they will face Ukraine in the last 16 next Tuesday.

Belgium are also in the next phase, securing their own place on Tuesday.

As such, striker Romelu Lukaku was enjoying watching his fellow forward in action.

He wrote on Twitter in response to a fan question about Isak: “Future is bright for him.”

