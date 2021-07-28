Arsenal have made an opening transfer enquiry over the availability of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, according to a report.

The Gunners have enjoyed a strong transfer window to date, but want more signings. Indeed, left-sided player Nuno Tavares and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga have arrived to bolster Mikel Arteta’s ranks. However, amid a potential exit for Alexandre Lacazette, manager Arteta is also looking at a striker.

Arsenal technical director Edu has had previous ties to the likes of Celtic marksman Odsonne Edouard.

According to The Telegraph, though, Edu’s latest move is to ask about a deal for Argentine star Martinez.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s best strikers since his move to Inter in the summer of 2018.

In fact, he has scored 37 goals and assisted 16 others in 100 appearances for his current employers.

Last season, meanwhile, he netted 17 times and laid on 10 other goals to help Inter win their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Overall, he has scored 76 goals in 191 games and has a bright future ahead of him.

The Telegraph notes that the ‘ambitious’ enquiry shows Edu’s desire to get Arsenal back into the Premier League’s top four.

The Gunners limped to an eighth-placed finish last term after talk of Arteta’s sacking before Christmas.

But as well as Lokonga and Tavares, Arsenal are closing in on a £50million deal for Brighton centre-back Ben White.

A potential fourth signing of Martinez would add serious mettle to Arsenal’s ranks. However, the newspaper claims that Inter feel determined to keep their star striker.

Martinez agent casts transfer doubt

Speaking earlier this month, the player’s agent admitted doubt over his client’s future.

“We are calm, but the current situation of Inter prevents us from making any predictions,” Alejandro Camano said.

“The lad is happy in Milan, he has just won a championship as a protagonist, but we cannot help but wait.

“At present it’s useless to make predictions. We, like the others, first want to understand what the future of the club will be.”

Martinez has two years left on his current contract.

