Edu plans to solve Arsenal dilemma by using Torreira in swap proposal

Arsenal director Edu will reportedly look to benefit from Lazio’s interest in midfielder Lucas Torreira by pushing to include Joaquin Correa in a swap deal for the Uruguayan.

The Gunners look set to lose Torreira this summer, with the 25-year-old having struggled to hold down a regular starting berth at the Emirates after joining the club in 2018. Indeed, Torreira spent the entirety of last season on loan at Atletico Madrid. He made 26 appearances in all competitions for the LaLiga champions.

The midfielder is poised to return to the club in the coming weeks. However, he is not expected to be around for long, with a sale very much on the cards.

Arsenal need to sell before they can buy this summer, with Torreira one of several names set to move on.

And according to Sky Sport Italia, the midfielder could help fill the void left by Martin Odegaard’s return to Real Madrid by joining Lazio as a makeweight for the Correa deal.

Arsenal are said to hold a major interest in the 26-year-old, who can play out wide or as an attacking midfielder.

However, the reports adds that the Gunners have only made tentative enquiries and not made a formal bid.

Looking to fill Odegaard void

Mikel Arteta has been on the lookout for a new playmaker since it emerged that Odegaard would not be signing permanently. The Norway star is expected to get game time under returning Real boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal have also been pursuing other targets, with Edu coming particularly close to landing Norwich’s Emiliano Buendia. However, the Canaries star opted to join Aston Villa instead.

Former midfielder Aaron Ramsey has also been linked with a surprise return. But it looks like the younger Correa is deemed as a cheaper alternative.

He played 38 matches in all competitions for Lazio this past season, chipping in with 11 goals and six assists. That form saw him earn a place in the Argentina squad for the current Copa America.

Correa is not expected to be Arsenal’s only signing of the summer. Indeed, Arteta is planning an overhaul of a squad that finished eighth in the league last season.