Arsenal remain actively interested in the signing of Martin Zubimendi with Mikel Arteta ready to launch a firm move for the Real Sociedad midfielder in January amid reports a recent Gunners signing will himself be allowed to leave.

The Gunners have made a hugely-promising start to the season and remain unbeaten after eight games with six wins to their name. Last time out, Arsenal claimed the massive scalp of Manchester City, edging out Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 in a result that could prove monumental come the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side came close to winning the Premier League title last season before eventually being ground down by City, who won the crown by a four-point margin. Indeed, Guardiola’s side beat Arsenal home and away last season, meaning that if Arsenal had won either of those games, it is they, not City, who would have won the title. As a result, it is easy to see why last Sunday’s 1-0 triumph is seen as such a significant result in that particular corner of north London.

Now the Gunners are plotting a course for what they hope will finally see the club end a 20-year wait for Premier League glory. And as part of that masterplan, Arteta has his eyes fixed on a couple of January deals he believes can help Arsenal on their way.

Per reports in Spain, one of those targets remains Zubimendi, whom Arsenal were actively pursuing for large periods of the recently-passed summer window.

Viewed as one of Spain’s best midfielders, Zubimendi has been instrumental in Sociedad’s rise to become of LaLiga’s top sides.

READ MORE: Arsenal sit second on the Premier League table of 2023 so far

Arsenal want Martin Zumbimendi to replace Jorginho

Currently sixth in the table, they are also in the Champions League this season where they currently sit top of Group D after claiming four points from their opening two games.

And with Zubimendi pulling the strings in midfield, Sociedad know they will be unable to hang on to the star for the long-term, given the €60m (£51m) exit clause that exists in his deal.

During the summer, Arsenal instead put their focus into the signing of Declan Rice, with the England midfielder ultimately costing a club-record £105m fee from West Ham.

However, Arteta appears determined to follow up where they left off in the summer as far as Zubimendi is concerned and secure his signing in 2024.

Ideally, Arteta wants the deal done in January, but knows he may have to wait until the summer to secure the signing of the homegrown star, especially given his loyalty to the Sociedad cause. And if they manage to qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds, it will make Arsenal’s job of prising the star away that bit harder.

Nonetheless, Arsenal reportedly plan to activate his clause in January and nudge ahead of his fellow suitors Barcelona, who are also on his trail.

And ironically, the reigning Spanish champions will reportedly ease Arsenal’s path by securing the signing of Jorginho in the winter window, with Arteta willing to sacrifice the 2023 signing just a year after his arrival.

Arteta willing to sacrifice Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino

Indeed, the Italy midfielder’s deal at Emirates Stadium is due to expire in the summer, though Arsenal do have the option of an extra year.

But it’s reported that an offer from Barca for the 31-year-old will tempt Arsenal to move him in on.

Jorginho has made just one Premier League start so far this season and appears to be drifting down Arteta’s selection plans. To that end, he will be cut further adrift it a deal for Zubimendi can be done.

With Arsenal intent on bringing the twice-capped Spain midfielder to north London, reports in Spain claim Sociedad would ask Arsenal for one of the club’s star youngsters as part of the deal. And per the report, the LaLiga outfit are keen to bring in highly-rated Charlie Patino as a direct replacement.

The 19-year-old is highly thought of at Arsenal, though has still only made two first-team appearances. Part of that reason owes to Arsenal’s willingness to send Patino out on loan, with the teenager spending last season with Blackpool in the Championship and this season with Swansea.

And having clocked up a total of 43 appearances in the second tier, Patino is picking up the experience Arsenal were hoping for. However, that form has seemingly alerted Sociedad, who reportedly want the England U21 midfielder to move to Spain as part of the deal for Zubimendi.

And while Arsenal would ideally like to see how Patino develops, the sacrifice of the teenager will be granted if it means they can secure a deal for Zubimendi in the meantime.

DON’T MISS: Suspicion emerges Arsenal aren’t ‘ready’ to fit in big striker signing amid Erling Haaland observation