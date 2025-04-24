Arsenal have inquired about signing Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Rodrygo in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed the names of two players that Real Madrid could sell.

What was promising to be a hugely successful season could turn out to be a massively disappointing one for Madrid. Los Blancos were comprehensively beaten by Arsenal over two legs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are four points behind leaders Barcelona in second place in LaLiga table and will face Hansi Flick’s side in the Copa del Rey final this weekend.

There is also speculation that Ancelotti could leave his role as the Madrid head coach after the final on Saturday.

And, to make matters worse, Arsenal are reported to be planning a raid on Madrid in the summer transfer window for three of their best players.

According to RealMadridConfidential, Arsenal have ‘inquired’ about Madrid trio Camavinga, Guler and Rodrygo.

Camavinga is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and is able to play at left-back, too.

With the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho in doubt, the 22-year-old would be more than a suitable replacement for either player in the Arsenal midfield.

The France international midfielder cost Madrid up to £34.4million in transfer fees when they signed him in 2021.

Arsenal have also taken a shine to Rodrygo, who was described by his Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham as “the most talented and gifted player” in the team on CBS Sports Golazo in February 2025.

The Brazil international forward has been on the books of Madrid since 2019 and cost Los Blancos £39.5m.

Guler moved to Madrid from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023 for £17m.

Described as ‘the Turkish Messi’ and hailed by former Madrid and Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil, the 20-year-old playmaker has had injury problems and has failed to establish himself in the starting line-up because of the competition for places in the team.

Real Madrid could sell Guler and Rodrygo – report

According to RealMadridConfidential, the final decision on the futures of Camavinga, Guler and Rodrygo will be taken by Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The report has revealed that Perez could decide to cash in on Rodrygo and Guler because their performances have not been what is expected of them.

Camavinga, though, is ‘not such a clear target to leave’ Madrid, who won LaLiga and the Champions League last season.

RealMadridConfidential is not one of the major news sources in Spain, so one has to be wary of the report.

While Arsenal may have expressed interest in Camavinga, Guler and Rodrygo, it is hard to see the Gunners being able to afford all three of them.

The trio cost Madrid a total of £91million, and the Spanish powerhouse will certainly want to make a lot of profit on them.

Moreover, Los Blancos are unlikely to sanction the sale of two of their first-team regulars, Camavinga and Rodrygo, in the same window, while Guler is 20 and Madrid will be aware of his talent.

Rodrygo has also publicly said that he wants to stay at Madrid and is living his dream of playing for Los Blancos.

