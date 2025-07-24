Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has decided not to sell either Eduardo Camavinga or Dani Ceballos in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, as conflicting reports emerge on Los Blancos’ plan to sign Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate and Arsenal ace William Saliba.

Madrid have been very busy so far in the summer transfer window, as new manager Alonso aims to reclaim the LaLiga and the Champions League crowns. With Los Blancos also failing to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer, Madrid are determined to make it a very successful 2025/26 campaign.

Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras and Trent Alexander-Arnold have already joined Madrid from Bournemouth, Benfica and Liverpool, respectively, with Franco Mastantuono set to link up with the squad in August when he turns 18.

There have been departures from the Santiago Bernabeu as well, with Luka Modric and Jesus Vazquez among the players leaving.

Camavinga and Ceballos have also been linked with moves away from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

While one Spanish report earlier this month claimed that Alonso has decided to sell Ceballos, another said that Madrid are ready to use Camavinga in a deal to sign Rodri from Manchester City.

Cadena SER, though, is now reporting that neither Camavinga nor Ceballos will leave Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Despite interest from his former club Real Betis, Ceballos, who had a loan spell at Arsenal from 2019 until 2021, is ‘staying’ at Madrid after Alonso made it clear that he ‘does not want him to leave’.

Alonso believes that the 28-year-old Spanish midfielder can contribute to his Madrid team next season and has ‘requested’ that he stays at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Cadena SER has also reported that Camavinga is ‘set to stay’ at Madrid, with Alonso keen on retaining his services as well.

The 22-year-old France international, who is a midfielder by trade but has demonstrated his versatility by playing as a left-back when needed, has received offers from clubs in the Premier League, but his entourage has said that ‘he wants to stay at Real Madrid’, adding that it is ‘impossible’ for him to leave Los Blancos this summer.

What’s happening with Real Madrid, Ibrahima Konate and William Saliba?

It has been well-documented in the English and Spanish media that Madrid are keen on Arsenal centre-back Saliba and Liverpool central defender Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, and ideally Madrid would like to sign him as a free agent next summer.

Saliba is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, and Los Blancos’ plan is to sign the French star at the end of next season for a modest transfer fee.

However, both Konate and Saliba are in talks over new contracts with their respective clubs.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are still hopeful of convincing Konate to sign a new deal.

There were rumours in the French media last month that Konate has told Liverpool that he will not sign a new deal, but journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now reported on X that the Premier League champions have handed him a new proposal.

Tavolieri wrote: “Ibrahima Konaté received a new contract proposal from Liverpool FC to extend his contract until June 2029. This offer would significantly increase his wages. Konaté now considering options as he opened the door off the record to Real Madrid recently. #mercato #LFC”

However, Spanish news outlet Fichajes has reported that Madrid are planning a double raid on Arsenal and Liverpool for Saliba and Konate respectively.

Fichajes, which is not the most reliable of sources, has claimed that Los Blancos are willing to pay €150million (£130m, $176m) for the duo so that Alonso can operate a three-man defence with Huijsen in it as well.

Football Transfers, though, has reported that Arsenal are closing in on a long-term contract extension for Saliba.

The north London club are growing in confidence that Saliba will sign a new deal and commit his future to the Gunners until 2029.

