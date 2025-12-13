Real Madrid ‘considering’ dumping €100m midfielder on Liverpool as Vinicius Junior replacement emerges

Real Madrid are open to selling Eduardo Camavinga in 2026 amid interest from Liverpool manager Arne Slot, while Los Blancos are planning a raid on Manchester United for Diogo Dalot and have also identified Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior.

The major topic among Real Madrid fans right now is the future of Xabi Alonso as the manager. Madrid will take on Alaves away from home in LaLiga on Sunday, and it is imperative that Los Blancos win the match, or else president Florentino Perez will be forced into making a decision.

Real Madrid open to selling Liverpool target Eduardo Camavinga

One of the Madrid stars who will not play against Alaves is Eduardo Camavinga.

The France international midfielder did not feature against Manchester City at Estadio Bernabeu in the Champions League in midweek because of an ankle injury and will not be fit for the match against Alaves.

According to Defensa Central, because of Camavinga’s injury problems since last season, Madrid are ‘seriously consider selling him’.

While Los Blancos will persevere for the rest of the season, if the situation of the left-footed gem does not improve, then Madrid will ‘sacrifice Camavinga’ for €100million (£88m, $117.4m).

Camavinga made just 11 starts in LaLiga in the 2024/25 campaign and has managed only four starts in the league so far this season.

Madrid’s reported stance on Camavinga will come as a boost to Liverpool, who have been linked with the 23-year-old by two separate sources.

It was Spanish news outlet E-Noticies that first reported Liverpool’s interest in Camavinga, adding that Real Madrid are ‘concerned about his physical fragility and the fact that he has not yet established himself as a starter’ and are willing to sell him to the Reds.

CaughtOffSide subsequently claiming that the defending Premier League champions are ‘expected to table a €60m (£52.7m, $70.4m) bid’ for the France international.

Michael Olise eyed as Vinicius Junior replacement

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported Real Madrid’s interest in Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo could leave Los Blancos in 2026, which means that Los Blancos are already doing background work on a potential replacement.

Olise has been a star for Bayern since his move from Crystal Palace in 2024, and Madrid believe that the France international winger has what it takes to succeed at Estadio Bernabeu.

Liverpool are also interested in Olise, but the 24-year-old is not in a rush to return to the Premier League.

A source close to Olise’s camp told Graeme Bailey: “Michael knows there is interest from around Europe. As it stands, there is no hurry for him to come back to England, but it is not an avenue he would discount.

“He is loving life at Bayern Munich as it stands. His game has gone to the next level in Germany and playing with Harry Kane.

“To get him out of Bayern, it is going to take one of the world’s top clubs to put together a massive deal to land him.”

Real Madrid target Man Utd defender Diogo Dalot

Graeme Bailey has also reported Madrid’s interest in signing Diogo Dalot from Manchester United in 2026.

TEAMtalk understand that Madrid hold a long-term interest in the Portugal international.

Dalot’s ability to play on either flank as a wing-back or full-back is appealing to Madrid, who signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 but are also aware that Dani Carvajal is 33 now.