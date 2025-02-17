Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to sign Eduardo Camavinga, with a report in Spain claiming that Real Madrid are open to selling the midfielder in the summer transfer window as interest from two other major European clubs in the French star comes to light.

Camavinga is one of the best young midfielders in Europe and has done extremely well for Madrid since his move to the Spanish giants in 2021. The former Rennes youngster has helped Los Blancos win LaLiga twice and the Champions League on two occasions during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu so far.

The silky left-footed midfielder made 47 appearances for Madrid last season, providing three assists in the process. Camavinga showed his versatility by playing at left-back on certain occasions as well.

The 2022 World Cup runner-up with France has found it hard to get into Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup on a regular basis this season. The 22-year-old has managed just 19 appearances for Madrid. The youngster has scored one goal and given two assists in those games.

A big reason why Camavinga’s playing time has been limited this season is injuries. The midfielder has had knee, muscle and hamstring problems since August 2024.

Nevertheless, Fichajes has reported that Camavinga’s performances this season when he has been on the pitch have raised doubts within Madrid, who are open to the possibility of the midfielder leaving in the summer transfer window.

Madrid president Florentino Perez is aware that Camavinga is in demand and would not mind selling him if a convincing offer comes in.

Fichajes has claimed that Man Utd have shown “great interest” in the silky left-footed player.

The Red Devils are keen on adding quality and dynamism to their midfield and believe that Camavinga would fit perfectly into their plans.

While Fichajes is not one of the more reputable sources, Man Utd’s interest in Camavinga does not come as a total shock.

In November, a different Spanish news outlet claimed that Man Utd had made contact over a move for the Frenchman.

Camavinga was flattered by Man Utd’s interest but was not considering leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the time, but he could see things differently in the summer transfer window if he struggles to get into the team and Madrid indicate that they would be happy to sell him.

PSG and Bayern Munich also want Eduardo Camavinga

Camavinga is one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe and has huge potential, and it would have been a huge surprise if only Man Utd were interested in the Madrid star.

According to Fichajes, Ligue 1 giants PSG and German powerhouse Bayern Munich are also showing a keen interest in the youngster.

PSG have reportedly been chasing Camavinga for months and are determined to convince him to return to France and become a key player in their midfield.

Bayern are known for investing in young players, and in Camavinga, the Bundesliga giants see a talented youngster whose ability to play in a number of positions is very appealing.

