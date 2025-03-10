Manchester City and Manchester United have received a blow in their quest to sign Eduardo Camavinga, with a Spanish report revealing that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided not to sell the midfielder following the examples of two of his teammates.

Camavinga has not had the best of seasons for Madrid. The midfielder, who has been on the books of the defending Spanish and European champions since 2021 when he joined from French club Rennes, has had injury problems and would have to work extremely hard to reclaim a regular starting place in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

The 22-year-old, who can also operate as a left-back, has made 25 appearances for Los Blancos so far this season. The France international has scored one goal and given two assists in those games for Madrid.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Manchester United have reignited their interest in Camavinga, having made initial contact for him back in November.

Man City are also reported to be ready to make a bid for Camavinga , who, according to former Rennes sporting director Florian Maurice, is “a formidable player”.

The defending Premier League champions’ manager Pep Guardiola is personally keen on working with Camaving at the Etihad Stadium.

There has been speculation that Madrid are willing to sell Camavinga for €70million (£59m, $75.8m) in the summer transfer window, but Defensa Central has now claimed that Los Blancos president Perez wants to keep him.

The Spanish news outlet has revealed that Perez “has no intention” of selling the 22-year-old this summer and believes that he has a successful career ahead of him.

While Camavinga’s performances for Madrid this season have been somewhat disappointing, the Spanish giants believe that he will eventually get back to his best, according to Defensa Central.

Madrid are going strong in LaLiga and could win the title yet again this season and are also among the favourites to clinch the Champions League.

Ceballos and Tchouameni examples for Camavinga to follow

Defensa Central has noted that Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni are two examples for Camavinga to follow in terms of starring for Madrid again.

Ceballos has been at Madrid since 2017 and had a loan spell at Arsenal as well.

The 28-year-old is now flourishing under Ancelotti and has established himself as an important option for the Madrid boss.

Tchouameni initially struggled after recovering from his injury issues, but he has done well in defence this season.

Ancelotti has been using the French star in defence due to injury problems in his backline, and despite being a midfielder by trade, he has done well.

Defensa Central has reported that Perez believes that, like Ceballos and Tchouameni, Camavinga too could recover his best form.

Latest Real Madrid news: Hernandez competition, Konate swap

Real Madrid are facing stiff competition from Manchester City for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

TEAMtalk understands that Madrid are keen on bringing Hernandez back to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

However, defending Premier League champions Man City are said to be willing to make a bid for the France international left-back.

Liverpool are ready to include Ibrahima Konate in a swap deal for Rodrygo , according to a report.

Madrid are keen on a deal for Liverpool centre-back Konate in the summer transfer window.

The France international is under contract at the Premier League leaders until the summer of 2026.

Liverpool have offered Konate a new contract, but he has not signed it yet.

If Konate refuses to do so, then Liverpool plan to propose to Madrid a swap deal that would see Brazil international forward Rodrygo move to Anfield.

Meanwhie, it has been sensationally claimed in the Spanish media that Barcelona have taken a shine to Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta have asked super agent Jorge Mendes about signing Lunin in the summer transfe window.

