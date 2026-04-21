Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have all held talks over Brazilian starlet Eduardo Conceicao, TEAMtalk understands, but Barcelona currently believe they are leading the race for his signature.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder, who predominantly operates from the left, is the latest gem to emerge from Palmeiras’ renowned academy – the same production line that has delivered talents such as Endrick and Estevao in recent years.

Conceicao, 16, is now the next elite prospect off the conveyor belt, and a host of Europe’s biggest clubs are already positioning themselves ahead of a potential move in 2028.

The youngster does not turn 18 until December 2027, meaning any switch to Europe cannot take place until that point.

TEAMtalk understands that both BlueCo and City Football Group have been heavily involved in the race, but Newcastle have also made significant moves in recent weeks.

Newcastle’s growing presence in the South American market – highlighted by the capture of 16-year-old Johan Martinez – has strengthened their hand.

Paris Saint-Germain are also firmly in the mix, ensuring this is shaping up to be a major battle for one of Brazil’s brightest emerging talents. However, Barcelona believe they are in pole position, which comes as a blow to rival suitors.

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Barcelona have advantage in race for Brazilian gem

Sources indicate that Conceicao has placed a move to the Camp Nou at the top of his preferred destinations, giving the Catalan giants a crucial early advantage.

Barcelona have a history of investing in the world’s most exciting talents and Conceicao certainly fits into that category.

The teenager is yet to make his senior debut for Palmeiras but despite his tender years has impressed hugely for their under-20s side, notching five goals and three assists in 13 appearances so far.

Conceicao’s playing style has drawn comparisons to top Brazilian youngsters like Estevao and Endrick, and everything points to him having an exciting career at a high level.

It will be interesting to see which club moves first in the race, with Man City, Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle all firmly in the mix, but Barcelona favourites to sign him at this stage.

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