Euro Paper Talk: Edwards wants £25m Bayern midfielder at Liverpool regardless of who replaces Klopp; Arsenal, Chelsea tracking midfield sensation

Newly-appointed Liverpool CEO Michael Edwards is determined to seal a real coup for the club by landing a top Bayern Munich midfielder this summer, while Arsenal and Chelsea are battling to sign an FC Nordsjaelland midfield sensation – all in Friday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

EDWARDS DETERMINED TO LAND BAYERN ACE

Michael Edwards will reportedly make attempts to sign Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer, regardless of who replaces Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

That is according to BILD‘s Christian Falk, with returning CEO set to finalise plans for the club’s summer business as soon as he appoints Richard Hughes as Liverpool’s new Director of Football.

Edwards became famous during his previous time as DOF at Anfield for the signings of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk as well some shewd sales and has now set his sights on another coup in the form of Germany internatonal Kimmich.

Falk told BILD: “As is well known, Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, but it doesn’t change the plans that they want to, at least try to get Kimmich in Liverpool.

“So, they’ll keep going and nothing has changed just because Klopp is moving, Liverpool are very much following Kimmich’s career.”

Versatile Bayern star could cost just £25m

Kimmich will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern Munich, and there is yet to be any progress on a renewal.

The midfielder, who can also play at right-back, is believed to be available for just £25m as a result of his contract situation.

Snapping up a player of Kimmich’s quality for that sort of price would be a huge bargain for a player who is highly regarded across Europe.

The 29-year-old has scored one goal while also providing seven assists in 30 appearances this season. He has also won 82 caps for his country in a distinguished career so far.

If Edwards does manage to lure Kimmich to Merseyside as one of his first signings back at the club it would be viewed as a real coup.

REAL MADRID WANT TRIO OF BAYERN STARS

Real Madrid are still very much in the race to sign Canadian defender Alphonso Davies and also want his Bayern teammates Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala too. (Real Madrid Exclusivo)

Scouts from multiple clubs are watching Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who has previously been linked with both Manchester United and Tottenham. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gaps still remain between Atletico Madrid and Mario Hermoso over his contract renewal. The centre-back’s current deal expires in June and several clubs have already enquired about signing the player as a free agent free agent in the summer. (Rudy Galetti)

PSV hope to sign full-back Sergino Dest and midfielder Malik Tillman on permanent deals this summer with the USA pair having impressed on loan deals from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, respectively. (ESPN)

Club Bruges forward Antonio Nusa continues to attract the attention of Premier League clubs with Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all in the race for the Norway international. (Various)

Inter Milan are looking to move on from striker Marko Arnautovic. The Nerazzurri are not convinced by the 34-year-old’s performances this season, and are looking to sign Porto striker Mehdi Taremi as his replacement this summer. (Calciomercato)

RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose fully expects Tottenham to take up their option to sign Timo Werner permanently after he finally started to find the net in north London. (RTL)

ARSENAL, CHELSEA CHASING MIDFIELD TALENT

Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mario Dorgeles. The Premier League duo are believed to be two of the latest clubs interested in the 19-year-old, who is also on the radar of Newcastle as well as clubs in France. (Various)

There has been contact between Napoli and the agent of winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for a potential new contract. The attacker has been heavi;ly linked with Liverpool. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool dodged a bullet after Jesper Lindstrøm snubbed a move to the Reds over a Napoli deal last summer. The Denmark international has ben labelled as one of the flops of the season in Italy. (Corriere del Mezzogiorno)

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is one of the options being considered by Chelsea as they look to replace Thiago Silva. (Various)

Sevilla cannot afford to sign midfielder Boubakary Soumaré on a permanent basis from Leicester City in the summer, despite an overriding desire to do so. (Vamos Mi Sevilla)

Santos believe it is “inevitable” Al-Hilal’s Brazil forward Neymar will rejoin his first club before he ends his career. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lazio are in advanced talks to appoint former Verona and Marseille manager Igor Tudor as their next manager. (Ansa)