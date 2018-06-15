EFL clubs discover 2018-19 Carabao Cup opponents

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup has been made, with 70 Football League teams finding out their opponents.

The first round sees 35 matches take place in early August, with 13 Premier League clubs and two Championship clubs joining in the next round.

The remaining seven top flight clubs – those involved in the Champions League or Europa League – enter in the third round.

The only relegated Premier League club to be playing in the first round is West Brom, who have been drawn at home to League One side Luton Town.

There’s a Yorkshire derby as Sheffield United host Hull City, a game which will see Hull manager Nigel Adkins come up against his most recent former employers.

Leeds United will host Bolton Wanderers in new manager Marcelo Bielsa‘s first taste of the competition.

There are League One opponents for the two promoted National League sides, as Macclesfield play Bradford and Tranmere face Walsall.

Frank Lampard’s Derby County will come up against League Two Oldham, as the ex-Chelsea midfielder makes his first forays into management.

Other standout fixtures include Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday, Yeovil v Aston Villa and all-Championship clash Reading v Birmingham City.

The first round fixtures will take place in the week commencing 13th August.

Manchester City won the competition last season.

Full Draw:

Rotherham vs Wigan

Tranmere vs Walsall

Crewe vs Fleetwood

Scunthorpe vs Doncaster

Macclesfield vs Bradford

Grimsby vs Rochdale

Sheffield United vs Hull City

Nottingham Forest vs Bury

Middlesbrough vs Notts County

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds vs Bolton

Carlisle vs Blackburn

Mansfield vs Accrington

Port Vale vs Lincoln

Preston vs Morecambe

Oldham vs Derby

Shrewsbury vs Burton

Blackpool vs Barnsley

Millwall vs Gillingham

Portsmouth vs AFC Wimbledon

Cheltenham vs Colchester

Yeovil vs Aston Villa

Southend vs Brentford

Reading vs Birmingham

Wycombe vs Northampton

Swindon vs Forest Green

Exeter vs Ipswich

MK Dons vs Charlton

West Brom vs Luton

Bristol Rovers vs Crawley

Bristol City vs Plymouth

Cambridge vs Newport

QPR vs Peterborough

Oxford vs Coventry

Norwich vs Stevenage