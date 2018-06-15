EFL clubs discover 2018-19 Carabao Cup opponents
The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup has been made, with 70 Football League teams finding out their opponents.
The first round sees 35 matches take place in early August, with 13 Premier League clubs and two Championship clubs joining in the next round.
The remaining seven top flight clubs – those involved in the Champions League or Europa League – enter in the third round.
The only relegated Premier League club to be playing in the first round is West Brom, who have been drawn at home to League One side Luton Town.
There’s a Yorkshire derby as Sheffield United host Hull City, a game which will see Hull manager Nigel Adkins come up against his most recent former employers.
Leeds United will host Bolton Wanderers in new manager Marcelo Bielsa‘s first taste of the competition.
There are League One opponents for the two promoted National League sides, as Macclesfield play Bradford and Tranmere face Walsall.
Frank Lampard’s Derby County will come up against League Two Oldham, as the ex-Chelsea midfielder makes his first forays into management.
Other standout fixtures include Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday, Yeovil v Aston Villa and all-Championship clash Reading v Birmingham City.
The first round fixtures will take place in the week commencing 13th August.
Manchester City won the competition last season.
Full Draw:
Rotherham vs Wigan
Tranmere vs Walsall
Crewe vs Fleetwood
Scunthorpe vs Doncaster
Macclesfield vs Bradford
Grimsby vs Rochdale
Sheffield United vs Hull City
Nottingham Forest vs Bury
Middlesbrough vs Notts County
Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday
Leeds vs Bolton
Carlisle vs Blackburn
Mansfield vs Accrington
Port Vale vs Lincoln
Preston vs Morecambe
Oldham vs Derby
Shrewsbury vs Burton
Blackpool vs Barnsley
Millwall vs Gillingham
Portsmouth vs AFC Wimbledon
Cheltenham vs Colchester
Yeovil vs Aston Villa
Southend vs Brentford
Reading vs Birmingham
Wycombe vs Northampton
Swindon vs Forest Green
Exeter vs Ipswich
MK Dons vs Charlton
West Brom vs Luton
Bristol Rovers vs Crawley
Bristol City vs Plymouth
Cambridge vs Newport
QPR vs Peterborough
Oxford vs Coventry
Norwich vs Stevenage