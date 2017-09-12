EFL clubs permitted to stream midweek matches under new deal

EFL clubs will be permitted to stream midweek Championship matches under the terms of the new £600m five-year rights deal with Sky Sports.

Sky will allow matches not played between 14:45 BST and 17:15 BST to be streamed on club websites, from next season, as long as the game is not being shown live on Sky Sports.

Fans will be able to live-stream in the UK and Ireland any midweek league match via their respective iFollow (or equivalent) service.

At the current time ifollow exludes fans in the Uk and Ireland with the subscription is only open to overseas fans.

The new deal is worth £600m and represents a 36% year-on-year increase on the current arrangement and will continue to see Sky Sports exclusively broadcast the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup,

Checkatrade Trophy and Sky Bet Play-Offs live through until May 2024 – odds as always are available with cod bonus Unibet.

“These negotiations came at what was an incredibly challenging period in the sale and acquisition of sports rights in the UK,” said EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey.

“Having fully tested the market, we believe that not only has a significant increase in value for our clubs been achieved, but also the very best deal, with the best partner has been delivered.”

A maximum of 150 EFL games will be shown per season, including 16 midweek Championship matches and a minimum of 20 League One and League Two games.