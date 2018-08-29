EFL Cup round up: Forest stun Newcastle, Watford continue winning run

Newcastle United were shocked by Championship side Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup second round, as they were condemned to a 3-1 defeat.

Forest took the lead early on through Daryl Murphy, and they looked set to complete a 1-0 win before a dramatic finale.

Salomon Rondon pulled Rafael Benitez’s side level in the 90th minute, but with penalties looming, Matty Cash fired Forest in front again. Then, deep into injury time, Gil Dias added a third to confirm a shock early exit for the Magpies.

Elsewhere, Everton reached the next round with a 3-1 win over Rotherham United. Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the hosts a two-goal advantage, before Will Vaulks pulled one back for Rotherham.

Calvert-Lewin scored his second of the evening shortly after to put Marco Silva’s side through.

Watford continued their positive start to the season with a 2-0 win over Reading. Isaac Success and Domingos Quina scored either side of half time to make it four wins out of four in all competitions for Javi Gracia’s men.

Millwall twice fought back from behind to secure a 3-2 win over Plymouth Argyle. Jamie Ness opened the scoring for League One Plymouth, before Shaun Williams took Millwall level from the penalty spot. Freddie Ladapo put Argyle in front again, but goals in the last ten minutes from Lee Gregory and Aiden O’Brien wrapped up a 3-2 win for the Lions.