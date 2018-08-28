EFL Cup round-up: Norwich knock out Cardiff, Leeds lose to Preston

Cardiff crashed out of the Carabao Cup as Championship strugglers Norwich beat them 3-1 in south Wales.

Dennis Srbeny’s double and a Max Aarons goal left their Premier League opponents to contemplate a painful second-round exit.

Bruno Manga’s 77th-minute header was nothing more than a consolation for Cardiff, although it ended their goal drought this season after 347 minutes of football.

Huddersfield were another Premier League casualty on Tuesday night as they were beaten 2-0 at Stoke, where Saido Berahino scored his first goal since February 2016.

A remarkable long-range own goal from Juninho Bacuna in injury time compounded Huddersfield’s misery.

Second-half goals from Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Javier Hernandez dug West Ham out of a hole as they beat 10-man AFC Wimbledon 3-1 at Kingsmeadow.

A humiliating defeat looked on the cards for the Hammers when they fell behind after less than two minutes to a headed goal from Joe Pigott.

Even after the Dons were reduced to 10 men after only 18 minutes, with Rod McDonald shown a second yellow card, West Ham struggled to break them down until Diop equalised just after the hour.

Alexander Sorloth’s 70th-minute strike gave Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Swansea while Charlie Austin’s header two minutes from time saw Southampton win the all-Premier League clash with Brighton 1-0 at the AMEX Stadium.

There were no such struggles against lower league opposition for Leicester, Bournemouth and Fulham, who all advanced comfortably.

Christian Fuchs, Vicente Iborra, Kelechi Iheanacho and new signing Rachid Ghezzal were all on the scoresheet as Leicester beat Fleetwood 4-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Lys Mousset, Ryan Fraser and Jordon Ibe scored in Bournemouth’s 3-0 home win against MK Dons while Aboubakar Kamara scored both goals in Fulham’s 2-0 win against Exeter at Craven Cottage.

Blackburn beat Lincoln 4-1 as Joe Nuttall, Danny Graham, Paul Downing and Kasey Palmer got amongst the goals for the hosts. Joan Luque replied for the League Two side.

Julian Jeanvier’s goal just before half-time was enough for Brentford to overcome Cheltenham 1-0 at Griffin Park.

It was also 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium as Burton knocked out Aston Villa. Liam Boyce scored the goal before late drama saw Kyle McFadzean sent off and Albert Adomah see his penalty saved in the final minute.

Derby were comfortable 4-0 winners at Hull thanks to goals from Martyn Waghorn, Florian Jozefzoon, a Brandon Fleming own goal and a strike from Mason Mount.

Leeds’ unbeaten start to the season ended with a 2-0 home loss to Preston. Daniel Johnson and Brandon Barker scored either side of Ryan Ledson’s 29th-minute red card for North End.

Middlesbrough are through after goals from Marvin Johnson and Jordan Hugill in a 2-1 home win against Rochdale, who replied through Ryan Delaney late on.

West Brom were made to work for their 2-1 win against Mansfield at the Hawthorns. Neal Bishop equalised for the League Two Stags after Jonathan Leko’s opening goal but Kyle Edwards netted the winner with 15 minutes left.

QPR look like turning a corner after following up their first league win of the season on Saturday with a 3-1 victory against Bristol Rovers in the cup.

Bright Samuel, Pawel Wszolek and Matt Smith scored to put the game beyond the League One visitors, who pulled a goal back through Osman Kakay’s own goal late on.

Oxford won 3-0 at Newport. Mickey Demetriou’s own goal and a strike from Shandon Baptiste had the U’s in control after only four minutes. Jamie Hanson was sent off in the 79th minute but Oxford scored again through Gavin Whyte despite their numerical disadvantage.

Michael Nottingham and Harry Pritchard scored either side of Alfie May’s equaliser for Doncaster as Blackpool won 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Wycombe won 4-3 on penalties against Forest Green after a 2-2 draw at Adams Park while Macclesfield were also victorious on spot-kicks, winning 3-1 after a 3-3 draw at Walsall.