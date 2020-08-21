EFL fixtures announced: Bournemouth host Blackburn; Boro face Watford

Jason Tindall’s first game in charge of Bournemouth will be at home against Blackburn as he looks to mount a Sky Bet Championship promotion challenge.

The 42-year-old has replaced Eddie Howe at the Vitality Stadium following the Cherries’ relegation from the Premier League after five years in the top flight.

After their clash against Rovers on Saturday, September 12, Bournemouth’s return to the second tier also includes an early visit to Middlesbrough and a home clash against Norwich.

Neil Warnock’s Boro are the first opponents for new Watford boss Vladimir Ivic as a tough opener lies in store for the little-known Serbian.

The Hornets then travel to Sheffield Wednesday and host Luton in a local derby, which could see Ivic under pressure if he does not get off to a winning start at Vicarage Road.

Norwich, back in the Championship after one season in the Premier League, begin with a trip to Huddersfield, who have appointed Carlos Corberan as their new manager.

Wycombe may have been hoping for a more glamorous opponent for their first-ever match in the second tier but they play fellow newly-promoted side Rotherham at home, with Coventry’s return beginning with a trip to Bristol City.

Aitor Karanka’s first game in charge of Birmingham is at home to Brentford, while Cardiff play Sheffield Wednesday, Derby host Reading and Barnsley welcome Luton.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Millwall take on Stoke, Swansea travel to Preston and QPR are at home to Nottingham Forest.

SUNDERLAND BEGIN WITH ROVERS CLASH

Sunderland kick-off their third season in League One with a home game against Bristol Rovers.

The Black Cats will be hoping this is finally the year they return to the Championship and have seemingly been handed a favourable opener.

Wigan will feel aggrieved to be back in League One following their administration-enforced relegation last season, and they start with a tough trip to Ipswich, who will also have promotion on their mind.

Hull, back in the third tier for the first time in 16 seasons, hit the road to face Gillingham while Charlton, also relegated last term, visit Crewe on the opening day.

Beaten play-off finalists Oxford begin with a trip to Lincoln, while promotion hopefuls Portsmouth host Shrewsbury and Peterborough, who were incensed by the premature ending to last season, visit Accrington.

Doncaster play MK Dons, Fleetwood host Burton, Blackpool have a lengthy trip to newly-promoted Plymouth, League Two champions Swindon welcome Rochdale and Northampton take on AFC Wimbledon.

HARROGATE HEAD TO SOUTHEND

Harrogate’s first ever English Football League match sees them visit Southend on the opening day of the League Two season.

The Yorkshire club came up via the National League play-offs and their first home game – played at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium while their own ground is refurbished – is against Walsall.

Barrow, who were National League champions, are back in the EFL for the first time in 48 years and their first match sees them host Stevenage, the side reprieved from relegation last season by Macclesfield’s points deduction.

Bolton were last in the fourth tier of English football in 1988 and they begin at home to Forest Green while Tranmere, who felt so wronged by their points-per-game relegation last season, start at Mansfield.

Salford’s second season in League Two begins at home to Exeter, Bradford welcome Colchester, Cambridge play Carlisle and Cheltenham host Morecambe.

Elsewhere, Leyton Orient visit Oldham, Port Vale take on Crawley, Scunthorpe welcome Newport and Walsall host Grimsby.